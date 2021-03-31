COVID-19 Daily Update 3-30-2021
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of March 30, 2021, there have been 2,438,840 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 141,332 total cases and 2,640 total deaths.
DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 74-year old female from Raleigh County and an 84-year old female from Raleigh County.
“These are holes in our hearts and communities,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Our lives have been forever changed by the pandemic.”
CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,310), Berkeley (10,632), Boone (1,740), Braxton (837), Brooke (2,061), Cabell (8,385), Calhoun (243), Clay (389), Doddridge (514), Fayette (2,981), Gilmer (730), Grant (1,167), Greenbrier (2,498), Hampshire (1,609), Hancock (2,630), Hardy (1,391), Harrison (5,144), Jackson (1,775), Jefferson (4,009), Kanawha (13,045), Lewis (1,099), Lincoln (1,355), Logan (2,935), Marion (3,924), Marshall (3,171), Mason (1,868), McDowell (1,411), Mercer (4,385), Mineral (2,640), Mingo (2,301), Monongalia (8,633), Monroe (1,015), Morgan (1,007), Nicholas (1,378), Ohio (3,833), Pendleton (666), Pleasants (817), Pocahontas (616), Preston (2,714), Putnam (4,542), Raleigh (5,494), Randolph (2,462), Ritchie (639), Roane (523), Summers (725), Taylor (1,149), Tucker (516), Tyler (657), Upshur (1,780), Wayne (2,741), Webster (442), Wetzel (1,165), Wirt (368), Wood (7,438), Wyoming (1,823).
Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Barbour, Pleasants and Tucker counties in this report.
Free COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Brooke, Clay, Fayette, Grant, Hardy, Jefferson, Lincoln, Logan, Mason, Mineral, Mingo, Morgan, Nicholas, Putnam, Raleigh and Wyoming counties.
March 30
9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV
3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV
Berkeley County
1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg, WV
4:30 PM – 8:00 PM, Dorothy McCormack Building, 2000 Foundation Way, Martinsburg, WV
10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV
10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg, WV
1:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Clay County Health Department, 452 Main Street, Clay, WV
Fayette County
9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Fayette County Health Department, 202 Church Street, Fayetteville, WV
10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Ruby Welcome Center, 55 Hazel Lane, Mount Hope, WV
10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV
10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV
10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Mineral County Health Department, 541 Harley O Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV
3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Kermit Fire Department, 49 Main Street, Kermit, WV
10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Spring, WV
9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV
11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Wyoming County Fire Department, 12 Park Street, Pineville, WV