Sir Hemp Company's line extension will bring a new variety of products to its CBD line of all-natural hemp extracts; Sugar-free CBD Candy and RSO OilWEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sir Hemp Company's line extension will bring a new variety of products to its CBD line of all-natural hemp extracts oils.
Florida's Premier Hemp Extracts Manufacturer Sir Hemp Co. introduces line extension with its CBD Candy & CBD RSO Oil. "We want to give our customers a choice. What better way than a sugar-free CBD candy, and an extremely high potency RSO oil?", said Sir Hemp Co.'s Founder & President, Alfredo Cernuda.
For over a year now, Sir Hemp Company has offered its customers quality CBD oil for sale direct to customers via its website. Its initial offering was a high potency full spectrum CBD of 3600mg to an equally potent version that was completely THC Free of CBD Isolate. They follow-up adhering to high potency CBD products with a Florida orange oil CBD extract. This did not stop the West Palm Beach, Florida based Sir Hemp Co. team in developing additional all-natural products.
The founder said, "I take in all feedback, both good and bad, then make decisions based on what the customer requests. With Sir Hemp, we try to make you feel like family. After all, we are a family-owned business.", said Mr. Cernuda. "We received so much feedback on not only introducing a CBD hard candy, but a sugar-free one at that. So, it made sense for us to offer our full spectrum hemp extract CBD in sugar-free hard lozenges".
Prior to Sir Hemp's introduction of its sugar-free candy the alternative was CBD gummies. CBD gummies were not practical in all situations given its gelatinous nature. If you are looking for CBD gummies, their CBD hard candy alternative made from full spectrum CBD oil is a wonderful choice. It is a sugar-free CBD candy made from full spectrum hemp CBD oil with an all-natural peppermint oil. Each candy contains a highly potent serving of 30mg. Each bag contains a total of 12 candies for 360mg of CBD. Unlike CBD gummies, which can take up to an hour or more to feel the affects, Sir Hemps, high potency CBD hard candy takes minutes!
The founder’s approach is to establish a direct relationship with the customer which not only lead to the company’s introduction of CBD candy, but also an RSO oil. Sir Hemp Co. made a groundbreaking introduction by formulating an all-natural RSO oil containing a high concentration of CBD. "Traditionally RSO was manufactured from the marijuana plant containing high levels of delta-9 THC, the psychoactive compound found in the cannabis plant. Industrial hemp on the other hand is bred to contain low levels of THC and high levels of CBD. The levels must be less than 0.3% of delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) in order to meet Federal and State guidelines, therefore Sir Hemp's RSO CBD will not get you ‘high’. You will benefit from RSO oils potency and take advantage of all cannabinoids working synergistically, known as the "Entourage Effect."
Sir Hemp’s RSO comes with a Certificate of Analysis (COA) verifiable via a QR Code on each product packaging. Test are conducted at an independent ISO-Certified & USDA approved third party lab. Test for RSO includes potency of various cannabinoids, test for heavy metals, residual solvents, pathogenic microbiology, and pesticides. Ensuring its CBD oil concentrate is quality and safe for use. “You should not use any CBD products if they do not contain a QR code linking to its lab test. Your CBD store or manufacture should be transparent in what they sell. At our company (Sir Hemp) all CBD oils, CBD edibles, and CBD concentrates we manufacture have a QR code linking to its third-party lab test," proudly said the founder.
Adherence to absolute quality and transparency is the reason why Sir Hemp Co.’s owners choose the motto: 'CBD The Right Way' ™. Since its inception Sir Hemp has stood by that motto. Over a year later they continue to craft quality CBD oil for sale crafted in small batches from 100% U.S.A. grown hemp. Sir Hemp manufactures various hemp extracts, ranging from Full Spectrum Hemp CBD Oil, consisting of organic industrial hemp extract containing all-natural cannabinoids found in the hemp plant including high potency CBD as well as other minor cannabinoids including THC, to Isolate hemp CBD oil containing only CBD for those who prefer a CBD only product.
