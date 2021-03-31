Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 912 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 217,582 in the last 365 days.

Construction Begins on S.D. Highway 15 in Deuel and Grant County

For Immediate Release:  Monday, March 29, 2021

Contact:  Jeff Brink, Engineering Supervisor at 605-882-5166

WATERTOWN, S.D. - The South Dakota Department of Transportation says crews will begin construction on S.D. Highway 15 from U.S. 212 north toward S.D. Highway 20. Crews will begin closing this section of roadway, and traffic will be redirected to the detour routes beginning Monday, April 5, 2021.

 The car detour route is on Grant County Highway 19/Deuel County Highway 443 from U.S. 212 to S.D. Highway 20. The truck detour route is Highway 20 from Interstate 29 to U.S. 212.

 Work on the project includes grading, interim surfacing, and structure reconstruction.

 The prime contractor on this $13.5 million project is R and G Construction Co. of Marshall, Minnesota. The project is scheduled to be complete by November, 2021.

 

For complete road construction information, visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

You just read:

Construction Begins on S.D. Highway 15 in Deuel and Grant County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.