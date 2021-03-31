Construction Begins on S.D. Highway 15 in Deuel and Grant County

For Immediate Release: Monday, March 29, 2021

Contact: Jeff Brink, Engineering Supervisor at 605-882-5166

WATERTOWN, S.D. - The South Dakota Department of Transportation says crews will begin construction on S.D. Highway 15 from U.S. 212 north toward S.D. Highway 20. Crews will begin closing this section of roadway, and traffic will be redirected to the detour routes beginning Monday, April 5, 2021.

The car detour route is on Grant County Highway 19/Deuel County Highway 443 from U.S. 212 to S.D. Highway 20. The truck detour route is Highway 20 from Interstate 29 to U.S. 212.

Work on the project includes grading, interim surfacing, and structure reconstruction.

The prime contractor on this $13.5 million project is R and G Construction Co. of Marshall, Minnesota. The project is scheduled to be complete by November, 2021.

For complete road construction information, visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.