SHAFTSBURY BARRACKS/ Fugitive from Justice

CASE#:21B300827

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Thomas Stange

STATION: Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 03/30/21 @ 1400 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main Road in Stamford, VT

VIOLATION: Fugitive from Justice

ACCUSED: Joshua MacGray

AGE:34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pittsfield, Mass

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 03/30/21 Troopers arrested Joshua MacGray on an extraditable warrant from the Massachusetts Parole Board. MacGray was found to be in violation of his parole and taken into custody without incident. After processing, he was transported to and lodges at the Southern State Correctional Center in Springfield, VT and held on $50,000 bail. he is to appear in Bennington Superior Court on 03/31/21 to answer to the warrant.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/31/21

COURT: Bennington Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional/Springfield

BAIL: $50,000

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

