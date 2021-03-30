Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
SHAFTSBURY BARRACKS/ Fugitive from Justice

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:21B300827

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Thomas Stange                            

STATION: Shaftsbury                    

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: 03/30/21 @ 1400 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main Road in Stamford, VT

VIOLATION: Fugitive from Justice

 

ACCUSED: Joshua MacGray                                             

AGE:34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pittsfield, Mass

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 03/30/21 Troopers arrested Joshua MacGray on an extraditable warrant from the Massachusetts Parole Board. MacGray was found to be in violation of his parole and taken into custody without incident. After processing, he was transported to and lodges at the Southern State Correctional Center in Springfield, VT and held on $50,000 bail. he is to appear in Bennington Superior Court on 03/31/21 to answer to the warrant.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/31/21           

COURT: Bennington Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional/Springfield    

BAIL: $50,000

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Thomas Stange

Vermont State Police

Shaftsbury Field Station

96 Airport Road

Shaftsbury,VT 05262

 

SHAFTSBURY BARRACKS/ Fugitive from Justice

