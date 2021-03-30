SHAFTSBURY BARRACKS/ Fugitive from Justice
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#:21B300827
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Thomas Stange
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 03/30/21 @ 1400 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Main Road in Stamford, VT
VIOLATION: Fugitive from Justice
ACCUSED: Joshua MacGray
AGE:34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pittsfield, Mass
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 03/30/21 Troopers arrested Joshua MacGray on an extraditable warrant from the Massachusetts Parole Board. MacGray was found to be in violation of his parole and taken into custody without incident. After processing, he was transported to and lodges at the Southern State Correctional Center in Springfield, VT and held on $50,000 bail. he is to appear in Bennington Superior Court on 03/31/21 to answer to the warrant.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/31/21
COURT: Bennington Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional/Springfield
BAIL: $50,000
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
