ChinaBio® Partnering Forum goes hybrid in May to accelerate cross-border life science partnerships globally
CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The thirteenth annual ChinaBio® Partnering Forum will be held May 10–14, 2021, in a hybrid format; two days in-person in Shanghai, three days virtually, with a global reach enabling unprecedented partnering opportunities between companies worldwide and China’s fastest growing international healthcare market. The event is the largest and most well-established life science partnering conference spotlighting China, and its expanded five-day format with longer hours during the virtual portion of the event will allow widespread participation.
Registration and partnering details are available online.
“This is a prime time to take advantage of valuable opportunities with new partners and investors in China, without having to travel,” said Greg B. Scott, Founder and Chairman, ChinaBio® Group. “The event is the most important in China for connecting pharma and investors with China innovation and manufacturing, featuring a strong increase in important licensing deals with Western companies.”
“At a time when face-to-face interactions continue to be limited, we must find new approaches and creative solutions for fostering and maintaining the critical relationships that drive life science partnering, company growth and much needed therapeutics forward,” said Tina Gunnink, Managing Director, EBD US. “Our unparalleled partnering system facilitates seamless virtual meetings across the world through a video platform that allows person-to-person partnering.”
Companies, organizations and researchers interested in presenting their technologies or products available for partnering can apply to present now. Presentations will be pre-recorded and available to all registered delegates before and during the event.
ChinaBio® Partnering Forum is hosted by ATLATL and sponsored by Ascentage, BioDuro/Sundia, Bio2 Innovation Center, Boehringer Ingelheim, Cooley, Cytovance Biologics, Flanders Investment & Trade, Global Victoria, Hitgen, Johnson & Johnson Innovation, Luoxin, Morrison Foerster, MSD, Pfizer, PRA Health Sciences, Roche, Sanofi-Aventis Groupe, Shanghai Lingang Economic Development Group Technology Investment Co., Ltd., Vetter Pharma and Visen Pharma.
Attending companies from China and across the globe include pharma, biotech, innovative startups, and researchers from leading universities and institutes, as well as VCs and other industry stakeholders.
Partnering information for ChinaBio® Partnering Forum is available online. Registration rates increase on April 2, 2021, information is available online.
About EBD Group
EBD Group's overriding mission is to help collaborations get started across the life science value chain. Our range of partnering conferences has grown to become the largest and most productive conference platform in the industry. Each one of our landmark events held in key life science markets around the world is powered by our state-of-the-art partnering software, partneringONE®, that enables delegates to efficiently identify and engage with new opportunities via one-to-one meetings.
Today our events (BIO-Europe®, BIO-Europe Spring®, BioPharm America™, Biotech Showcase™, China Showcase, Digital Medicine & Medtech Showcase, ChinaBio® Partnering Forum, Rare Disease Innovation and Partnering Summit, Imagine Health Summit, and BioEquity Europe) annually attract more than 15,000 senior life science executives who engage in over 50,000 one-to-one partnering meetings. These vital one-to-one engagements are the wellspring of deals that drive innovation in our industry.
EBD Group is an Informa company. For more information please visit www.ebdgroup.com.
About ChinaBio® Group
Since its founding in 2007, ChinaBio® Group has successfully helped nearly 100 US, European and Asia-Pacific life science companies achieve success in China. Leveraging its consulting and advisory teams’ significant experience in China’s life science industry, ChinaBio® has helped its clients identify over 1,000 in-/out-licensing and M&A opportunities and raise over $500M in funding in China. Clients have included many global pharma and life science companies as well as early stage and mid-size companies in Europe, US, Korea and Japan, as well as China. ChinaBio® has also organized over 30 conferences in China focused on investment and partnering, and publishes ChinaBio® Today, the most widely read source for China life science news. ChinaBio® Group is headquartered in Shanghai with staff in San Diego, Silicon Valley, Canada and Switzerland.
