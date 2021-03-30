Pathways Consulting Group delivers fast, cost-effective upgrades for the spring 2021 Now Platform Quebec release
Thanks to the Pathways team, we were successfully able to perform our ServiceNow upgrade in under three weeks. The experience was well managed, seamless and...we achieved a 96% out of the box score”ISELIN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ServiceNow operates on an N-1 support model. This means that now that Quebec is generally available, it is required to be on the upgrade to Quebec or the Paris release in order to be compliant with the policy and receive support.
— Director of Product Management, Major Financial Services Firm
With companies radically changing the way they operate and accelerating digital transformation, the Now Platform is enabling the digital speed, agility and resilience every business needs to create the future of work. The new release empowers customers to innovate quickly, realize fast time-to-value, improve productivity and deliver great experiences.
“Companies leverage Pathways’ expertise and experience for a fast, fixed price, cost-effective upgrade,” said Pathways CEO Jeff Giovinazzo. “As a ServiceNow Elite Partner we have spent over 10 years perfecting our upgrade methodology and successfully complete most upgrades in less than four weeks.”
As well as innovations designed to build out and optimize workflows in telecommunications, financial service and healthcare industries, Quebec expands the platform with powerful, new capabilities including:
• ITOM Predictive AIOps
• Virtual Agent
• AI Search
• Process Optimization
• Workforce Optimization
• Engagement Messenger
• Universal Request
“The ability to deliver end-to-end digital experiences is a true competitive differentiator. We help customers realize this benefit by upgrading them to the current release, allowing them to take full advantage of the new functionality in Quebec. The release allows companies to leverage one unified platform and data model, monitor and optimize business processes and enhance productivity for today’s distributed workforce,” continued Giovinazzo.
