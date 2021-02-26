Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Pathways Consulting Group CEO Jeff Giovinazzo Talks Digitizing the Workplace With ServiceNow On Inside the Blueprint



We are incredibly proud of our status as an Elite ServiceNow partner and the valuable successful outcomes that we deliver to our customers.”
— Jeff Giovinazzo
ISELIN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pathways Consulting Group’s CEO Jeff Giovinazzo will be featured on this weekend’s edition of Inside the Blueprint, discussing ways to digitize the workplace to unlock productivity and expand your digital footprint with ServiceNow. “ServiceNow is what we do. It’s all we do,” he said. “I started Pathways because I believe that customers deserve the successful outcomes that they signed up for.”

Anthony Torsiello, Vice President, ServiceNow Alliances and Channel Ecosystem will also be joining the conversation. “Our partnership with Pathways goes back ten years, to when we were just an ITSM company,” said Torsiello. “It has evolved over the years where they are now delivering successful deployments across the platform, across industries. They also have a customer satisfaction rating of 5/5, which is unprecedented. “

“We have spent over 10 years perfecting a methodology to help clients maximize their investment in ServiceNow,” continued Giovinazzo. “We are incredibly proud of our status as an Elite ServiceNow partner and the valuable successful outcomes that we deliver to our customers.”

This episode of Inside the Blueprint will air on Saturday, Feb. 27 at 12:30 p.m. ET on WMBC and on Sunday, Feb. 29 at 11 a.m. ET on WLNY.

It will also be available to view on Inside the Blueprint’s YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2uAV85IPCiA

Tom Krivak
Pathways Consulting Group
tkrivak@pathwayscg.com
Inside the Blueprint with Jeff Giovinazzo, CEO of Pathways Consulting Group



