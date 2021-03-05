Pathways Consulting Group CEO Jeff Giovinazzo talks employee experience with Westbury Analytics
Pathways Consulting Group CEO Jeff Giovinazzo and Westbury Analytics VP Pedro Soto talk about how company culture and leadership affect the employee experience.
“It’s very important to [our] brand that we create a positive experience. You’re buying talent, you’re buying problem solvers when you work with Pathways.”ISELIN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pathways Consulting Group CEO Jeff Giovinazzo was recently featured on Westbury Analytics’ podcast, hosted by Pedro Soto, VP of Performance Analytics, to discuss creating employee experiences. Over the course of the 32-minute discussion, Soto and Giovinazzo discussed multiple employee experiences and research-related items, ranging from the scientific, big data approach to the “touchy-feely, hugs and nurturing” side.
— Jeff Giovinazzo
“If you’re going to start with employee experience, start with employee number one,” said Giovinazzo. “If you want to create a positive experience for someone else, you have to be positive, you have to spend time getting to know who you are and what your strengths and weaknesses are.”
“You’ve obviously had to have been successful in creating an employee experience because otherwise your company would not be around,” Soto said. “And I know for a fact that your team is very cohesive; they’re very engaged with the company vision and happy…it’s truly a testament to your leadership.”
As the discussion went on, the two continually chipped away at the heart of the topic: How leadership and culture combine for a strong employee experience.
“With our leadership team, we identify our goals, what we want to do…and it’s reflected in our core values ‘we listen we care we execute.’” Giovinazzo said. “It’s very important to the brand that we create a positive experience. You’re buying talent, you’re buying problem solvers when you work with Pathways, so the first step is we have to listen – we have to know what the challenge is that you’re trying to solve.”
“We have a collaborative environment. If somebody doesn’t know the answer, they feel safe to say ‘you know what, that’s a great question. Give me two minutes and let me get an answer for you,’” Giovinazzo continued. “I have to feel safe that I can make mistakes, because sometimes when you say no to a client, they might not be having the best day…they might overact. It’s important to the person on that front line to know that [the company’s leadership] has their back.”
You can watch the full conversation here, on Westbury Analytics’ YouTube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B_2iMMc9pkA&feature=emb_logo
Thomas Krivak
Pathways Consulting Group
tkrivak@pathwayscg.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn