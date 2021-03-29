The Supreme Court today in Kaanaana v. Barrett Business Services Inc. broadly interprets one statutory definition of certain types of those projects for purposes of a requirement that minimum wages be paid to non-public employees working under contract on “public works.” The case concerns a company that contracted with a sanitation district to provide workers to sort recyclable — and remove non-recyclable — materials.
You just read:
Prevailing wage law for private workers employed on certain “public works” construed broadly
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.