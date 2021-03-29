Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 909 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 217,576 in the last 365 days.

Prevailing wage law for private workers employed on certain “public works” construed broadly

The Supreme Court today in Kaanaana v. Barrett Business Services Inc. broadly interprets one statutory definition of certain types of those projects for purposes of a requirement that minimum wages be paid to non-public employees working under contract on “public works.”  The case concerns a company that contracted with a sanitation district to provide workers to sort recyclable — and remove non-recyclable — materials.

You just read:

Prevailing wage law for private workers employed on certain “public works” construed broadly

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.