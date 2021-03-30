Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action with institution-affiliated parties of Farmers State Bank

For release at 11:00 a.m. EDT

The Federal Reserve Board on Tuesday announced the execution of the enforcement action listed below:

Prohibition against Frank E. Smith and Mark A. Kiolbasa, institution-affiliated parties of Farmers State Bank, Pine Bluffs, Wyoming, for breach of fiduciary duties and engaging in unsafe or unsound practices.

