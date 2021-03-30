Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action with institution-affiliated parties of Farmers State Bank
March 30, 2021
Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action with institution-affiliated parties of Farmers State Bank
For release at 11:00 a.m. EDT
The Federal Reserve Board on Tuesday announced the execution of the enforcement action listed below:
Prohibition against Frank E. Smith and Mark A. Kiolbasa, institution-affiliated parties of Farmers State Bank, Pine Bluffs, Wyoming, for breach of fiduciary duties and engaging in unsafe or unsound practices.
Additional enforcement actions can be searched for here.
For media inquiries, call 202-452-2955.