Income Producing Property Selling at Auction
2.41+/- Acres with Multiple BuildingsPORTER, TEXAS, USA, March 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Income producing property in Porter TX on 2.41+/- acres!
This land hosts multiple buildings. You get 7500+/- sf of industrial building PLUS 3 currently leased residential rental properties! Great location in the growth path just off FM 1314 north of Hwy 99. Fitting for owner, user, investor or developer.
The icing on the cake; 17223 Porter Lane is selling at Online Real Estate Auction! Visit AuctionSection.com today for all the details on this amazing auction opportunity!
Bidding ends Tuesday, April 27th at 11am
17223 Porter Lane Porter, TX 77365
