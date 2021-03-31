Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 731 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 217,605 in the last 365 days.

Income Producing Property Selling at Auction

Porter Property Lines

Porter Property Lines

Auction Section Logo

Auction Section Logo

2.41+/- Acres with Multiple Buildings

PORTER, TEXAS, USA, March 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Income producing property in Porter TX on 2.41+/- acres!

This land hosts multiple buildings. You get 7500+/- sf of industrial building PLUS 3 currently leased residential rental properties! Great location in the growth path just off FM 1314 north of Hwy 99. Fitting for owner, user, investor or developer.

The icing on the cake; 17223 Porter Lane is selling at Online Real Estate Auction! Visit AuctionSection.com today for all the details on this amazing auction opportunity!

Bidding ends Tuesday, April 27th at 11am
17223 Porter Lane Porter, TX 77365

Mark Thomas
Auction Section
+1 713-594-1576
MThomas@AuctionSection.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

You just read:

Income Producing Property Selling at Auction

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.