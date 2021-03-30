Oklahoma Business Insurors Joins INSURICA
INSURICA is pleased to announce that Oklahoma Business Insurors (OBI) has signed an agreement to join the firm.
— Jeff Burton, president INSURICA of Central Oklahoma
“Oklahoma Business Insurors is a highly respected Oklahoma City-based insurance agency,” said Jeff Burton, president INSURICA of Central Oklahoma. “This is an exciting day. The addition of the OBI colleagues perfectly compliments the culture of integrity and innovation here at INSURICA.”
“Our team is excited to become part of INSURICA,” commented Ken Anderson, managing partner of OBI. “We’ve known the people at INSURICA for a long time and their reputation in our market is exceptional. Because of that, our decision to join the team was an easy one.”
Tobias Milchereit and Connor Carroll of MarshBerry acted as the broker for the seller. The INSURICA team was led by Sr. VP of Mergers and Partnerships, John Hester, with financial due diligence performed by CFO, Ed Young, and Enterprise Controller, Amy Herboek.
INSURICA is among the 40 largest brokers of U.S. business and has nearly 650 employees in 28 offices located throughout Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and California.
