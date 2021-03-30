Nathan Blazei Joins Kymanox as Head of Quality
Nathan Blazei joins Kymanox as Head of Quality to further enhance quality, regulatory, and compliance services for life science organizations .
We are excited to welcome Nathan Blazei back to the Kymanox team as Head of Quality. Nathan and his team are leading edge experts who deliver Right First Time quality and compliance solutions.”DURHAM, NC, USA, March 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kymanox, a full-service life sciences solutions provider supporting commercialization of vital medicines and treatments, is proud to announce the addition of Nathan Blazei as Head of Quality. This new role will allow Kymanox to further enhance quality, regulatory, and compliance services for life science organizations seeking to bring new products to market or improve existing products.
— Stephen M. Perry, CEO and Founder at Kymanox
“Life science organizations need to stay apprised of the latest compliance trends, and Kymanox has added an experienced industry expert to help our clients do just that,” said Stephen M. Perry, CEO and Founder at Kymanox. “We are excited to welcome Nathan Blazei back to the Kymanox team as Head of Quality. This new strategic role enhances Kymanox’s ability to guide clients as they face challenges commercializing modern medicines, including gene therapies and advanced combination products. Furthermore, this is another indication of our ongoing commitment to address the evolving landscape of drug development and delivery. Nathan and his team are leading edge experts who deliver Right First Time quality and compliance solutions.”
Nathan Blazei has spent nearly two decades in the life science industry with experience in various quality management system tools, regulatory strategy and filings, product and process development, process validation, continuous improvement methods, auditing and gap assessments, risk management, and regulatory inspection preparation, facilitation, and remediation. Nathan has extensive operating experience having worked for Liquidia, Novartis Vaccines & Diagnostics, Grifols and its predecessor Talecris Biotherapeutics, ev3 (now Covidien), and Boston Scientific. Nathan received a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Notre Dame and a Master of Engineering degree in Bioengineering from the University of California, San Diego. Nathan is a member of the Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society (RAPS). He is a Certified Quality Auditor (CQA) through the American Society for Quality (ASQ) and holds a Regulatory Affairs Certification (RAC-US) through RAPS. He has presented at domestic and international industry events on various topics relevant to the life sciences.
To learn more about how Kymanox can help you with your complex quality and compliance life science challenges, contact us at info@kymanox.com or visit https://kymanox.com/ today.
