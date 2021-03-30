SCP Health Appoints President, Value-Based Care
SCP Health (SCP), an industry leader in clinical practice management, announces veteran SCP leader Lisa Fry as its new President, Value-Based Care.
Lisa is uniquely qualified to help our company expand its services for our clients and the millions of patients we serve.”LAFAYETTE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCP Health (SCP), an industry leader in clinical practice management, announces veteran SCP leader Lisa Fry as its new President, Value-Based Care. With more than 25 years of experience in the healthcare and health management industry, Fry will be responsible for the P&L and operations of all value-based programs and current non-hospital-based service lines, including Patient Engagement Services, Post-Acute Services, and Telehealth. She will also lead SCP's innovation initiatives and the development and launch of new service lines to drive diversified growth opportunities for the company.
— SCP Chief Executive Officer Rich D'Amaro.
"Lisa is uniquely qualified to help our company expand its services for our clients and the millions of patients we serve," remarked SCP Chief Executive Officer Rich D'Amaro. "Especially in light of CMS's mandatory adoption by hospitals of BPCI-A by 2024, and the anticipated expansion of other value-based programs, her leadership in this key area is now essential to the success of our clients and the delivery of quality care."
Fry has been at SCP for almost 10 years, having most recently served as its Chief Growth Officer. She began her career in the insurance industry and transitioned into management consulting at KPMG LLP in the National Healthcare Strategy Practice. Following KPMG, she held leadership roles for 12 years at Kaiser Permanente. She was also a member of the founding executive team of Avivia Health and led the sales function for the health plan line of business for WebMD Health Services.
"I am grateful for this new appointment and prepared to help our company broaden its capabilities for our clients throughout the country, particularly this year as they emerge from the pandemic's impact to focus upon building a better future for healthcare,” stated Fry.
Fry holds a Master of Management in finance and management strategy from the J.L. Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University and a Bachelor of Arts in economics from Northwestern University.
About SCP Health
SCP Health (SCP) is a clinical company. At our core we work to bring hospitals and healers together in the pursuit of clinical effectiveness. With a portfolio of over 8 million patients, 7500 providers, 30 states, and 400 healthcare facilities, SCP Health is a leader in clinical practice management spanning the entire continuum of care, including emergency medicine, hospital medicine, wellness, telemedicine, intensive care, and ambulatory care.
