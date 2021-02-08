SCP Health Debuts “Virtual Briefing Center”
New Interactive Platform Showcases Tools and Resources to Benefit Hospital Executives
Our objective in building the VBC was to streamline and simplify access to our solutions, helping hospitals with today’s challenges while also building for tomorrow’s success.”LAFAYETTE, LA, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCP Health (SCP) announces the launch of their new “Virtual Briefing Center,” (VBC) an online platform to help both current and prospective clients understand the full range of resources and tools the company offers as the industry continues to face unprecedented challenges brought on by COVID-19.
— SCP Health Chief Growth Officer Lisa Fry
In today’s complex and time-compressed healthcare environment, SCP’s “Virtual Briefing Center” offers a 24/7/365 digital experience where visitors can learn directly from the company’s top clinical and business leaders in short video briefings about the benefits of SCP’s current services, including emergency medicine, hospital medicine, and patient engagement offerings.
Also housed on the VBC are downloadable case studies, infographics, and other tips and resources within each briefing topic. Additionally, live chat and other expedited contact features are available for accelerated customer response.
“As a clinical effectiveness company, we recognize the need for hospitals today to rapidly adapt to the changing environment brought on by the pandemic and resulting market conditions. Our objective in building the VBC was to streamline and simplify access to our solutions, helping hospitals with today’s challenges while also building for tomorrow’s success,” remarked Chief Growth Officer Lisa Fry.
SCP’s Virtual Briefing Center can be found at partnerwithscphealth.com. The initial launch of the VBC includes five briefings with plans for several more to reflect the full range of SCP’s client programs which include telehealth, provider recruiting, urgent care, practice management, and more.*
####
About SCP Health
SCP Health (SCP) is a clinical company. At our core we work to bring hospitals and healers together in the pursuit of clinical effectiveness. With a portfolio of over 8 million patients, 7500 providers, 30 states, and 400 healthcare facilities, SCP Health is a leader in clinical practice management spanning the entire continuum of care, including emergency medicine, hospital medicine, wellness, telemedicine, intensive care, and ambulatory care.
*Editor’s Note: For an expedited peek into the VBC, explore this 90-second trailer.
Maura Nelson, VP Marketing & Communications
SCP Health
+1 (337) 609-2757
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
SCP Health - Virtual Briefing Center