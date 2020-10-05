SCP Health Medical Leaders Recognized at Annual Medical Leadership Conference
SCP Health recognized a list of outstanding medical leaders for demonstrating excellence in their field at the organization’s Medical Leadership Conference.
We proudly recognized these medical leaders for the time & effort they've invested into serving their communities, supporting their fellow clinicians, & ultimately, providing exceptional patient care.”LAFAYETTE , LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCP Health (SCP) recognized a list of outstanding medical leaders for demonstrating excellence in their field at the organization’s annual Medical Leadership Conference (MLC20) held virtually September 2-3, 2020.
— Enterprise Chief Medical Officer, Randy Pilgrim, MD, FACEP
The winners of the Excellence in Leadership award were nominated by key leaders within SCP. They were chosen for their consistent demonstration of superior leadership and proven results at their hospital facility and with the organization, and have achieved the highest level of leadership and performance in their role.
Recipients of the 2020 Excellence in Leadership award include:
Dr. Annamarie Lim, La Porte Hospital in La Porte, IN; Dr. Amanda Davis Herin, Piedmont Rockdale Hospital in Conyers, GA; Dr. Christopher Edwards, Mon Health Medical Center in Morgantown, WV; Dr. Ezinne Nwude, Medical Center of South Arkansas in El Dorado, AR; Dr. Kevin Freels, Melbourne Regional Medical Center in Melbourne, FL; Francine Glenn, NP, Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle in Columbus, MS; Donna Levy, NP, Acadia General Hospital in Crowley, LA; Dr. Julio Rodriguez-Quinones, University Hospital & Clinics in Lafayette, LA; Nicholas Greene, NP, Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, VA; Dr. Christopher Smith, Sycamore Shoals Hospital in Elizabethton, TN.
This year, two new awards were added to the presentation. SCP is proud to recognize Traci Lawler-Shortt, DNP, MSN, MBA, Client Services VP, with the Outstanding Core Values Award, and Dr. Matthew Meigh, Emergency Medicine Medical Director, Garnet Health Medical Center in Middletown, NY, as Rookie Leader of the Year.
In addition, over 100 other providers were recognized with Top Performance awards. This reflects the efforts of those departments that met or exceeded performance metrics throughout the year.
“We strive to build on SCP Health’s core values of agility, respect, courage, and collaboration by investing in and developing our clinical leaders,” explains Enterprise Chief Medical Officer, Randy Pilgrim, MD, FACEP. “We proudly recognized these medical leaders for the time and effort they have invested into serving their communities, supporting their fellow clinicians, and ultimately, providing exceptional patient care.”
About SCP Health
SCP Health (SCP) is a clinical company. At our core we work to bring hospitals and healers together in the pursuit of clinical effectiveness. With a portfolio of over 8 million patients, 7500 providers, 30 states, and 400 healthcare facilities, SCP Health is a leader in clinical practice management spanning the entire continuum of care, including emergency medicine, hospital medicine, wellness, telemedicine, intensive care, and ambulatory care.
