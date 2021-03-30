Ascend Technologies Completes MSP Verify Certification with SOC 2 Type 2 Audit & Receives Elite AAA Cyber Verify Rating
CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ascend Technologies, LLC., a leading Midwest IT solution provider, today announced that it has successfully completed the MSPAlliance’s MSP Verify Program (MSPCV) certification and SOC 2 Type 2 & has received the MSPAlliance® Cyber Verify™ Risk Assurance Rating for Managed Services and Cloud Providers.
The MSPCV is based on the 10 control objectives of the Unified Certification Standard for Cloud & MSPs (UCS) and is the oldest certification program for cloud computing and MSPs. Ascend Technologies’ SOC 2 Type 2 audit was based on the UCS as well as the Trust Services Criteria for Security and the Additional Criteria for Availability and Confidentiality (TSP section 100A – 2017).
The MSPCV was the first of its kind created specifically for the managed services and cloud industry. Every certification comes with a written report with the entire process documented, validated, and signed by a 3rd party accounting firm. The MSPCV has been reviewed by governmental agencies and regulatory bodies across the globe and is used and accepted in 5 continents around the world.
"The MSPCV certification is a rigorous certification process that benchmarks and verifies the quality of the company providing cloud and/or managed services,” said Charles Weaver, MSPAlliance CEO. "We are very proud to have Ascend Technologies as a member of this elite community of cloud and MSPs.”
The UCS consists of 10 control objectives and underlying controls that constitute crucial building blocks of a successful managed services practice. Once the provider’s organization has completed all MSPCV documentation on all applicable control objectives the results are then examined by an independent 3rd party accounting firm for verification and signing of a public-facing report. The MSPCV certification must be renewed annually.
Customers who select a company that is part of the MSPCV can rest assured that their IT solution provider has met and exceeded the 10 objective standards dealing.
MSPAlliance Cyber Verify is designed to provide consumers greater transparency and assurance when it comes to the cyber security practices of those providers. Cyber Verify is based on the UCS for Cloud and MSPs and governed by the International Association of Cloud and Managed Service Providers.
"Today, more than ever, the consumer needs assurance when it comes to matters of cyber security and IT risk. We are honored to award Ascend Technologies with the “AAA” rated Cyber Verify seal and congratulate them on their exemplary display of dedication towards providing one of the highest levels of assurance possible to the consumer.” said Celia Weaver, President of MSPAlliance. “Today, less than 1% of the global MSP community has achieved a AAA Cyber Verify rating, placing Ascend Technologies in a very elite group of managed service and cloud providers world-wide.”
The Cyber Verify evaluates many different aspects of a company’s service delivery, paying particular attention to security. Cyber Verify evaluates internal service delivery security practices, business continuity of the provider, cyber insurance usage, and many other characteristics which are important in the evaluation process of customers seeking out professional and secure providers. Elite AAA ratings are obtained when the provider’s cyber security practices have been evaluated for a 3-12 month period of review. Cyber Verify must be renewed annually.
ABOUT ASCEND TECHNOLOGIES
Ascend Technologies is a far cry from your run-of-the-mill managed services provider. Our team of over 160 information technology professionals enable business growth through innovation and technology. Ascend helps business leaders make IT investments with confidence, eliminate cybersecurity threats, meet the needs of the business and optimize user productivity. Businesses endure, grow and innovate on a foundation of efficiently run core IT systems. Ascend makes technology the catalyst for business expansion. To learn more, visit teamascend.com.
ABOUT MSPALLIANCE
MSPAlliance® is a global industry association and accrediting body for the Cyber Security, Cloud Computing, and MSP industry. Established in 2000 with the objective of helping MSPs become better MSPs. Today, MSPAlliance has a robust and global reach of cloud computing and managed service provider members across the globe and works in a collaborative effort to assist its members, along with foreign and domestic governments, on creating standards, setting policies, and establishing best practices. To learn more, visit mspalliance.com
