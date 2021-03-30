Blackrock Plastics is Growing Their Buyers & Suppliers
Blackrock Plastics, LLC has grown both their buyers and suppliers by 15% in 2020!USA, March 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It is with much gratitude that we at Blackrock Plastics thank each and every one of our business partners for allowing us to continue to grow during this pandemic. Blackrock Plastics has been able to continue to connect plastic buyers and sellers to aid in the recycling of scrap plastic. Both our suppliers and buyers of post-industrial plastics have increased by 15% in 2020 and we look forward to growing that number even more in 2021!
We are always looking to increase the number of plastic suppliers and plastic buyers to make it quicker and easier to get the scrap plastic sold and recycled. An increase of suppliers naturally leads to more availability of scrap plastic that can be transported to buyers looking to recycle the product. Our process is seamless, allowing us to get supplier product picked up and delivered to the buyer with ease.
Our goal at Blackrock Plastics, LLC is to keep plastics out of the oceans, and landfills as they are one of the leading causes of pollution. We are proud to donate to The Ocean Cleanup, a non-profit organization that aims to clean up 90% of plastic pollution in the ocean. To learn more about what they do visit www.theoceancleanup.com.
If you are looking to get rid of unwanted plastic scrap or to learn more about Blackrock Plastics, call the team at (843) 410-0326 or visit www.blackrockplastics.com.
Jim Kevany, Director
Blackrock Plastics, LLC
+1 (843) 410-0326
jkevany@blackrockplastics.com