The Waxlife’s remix of My Lullaby by Be a Bear out now.
The well known Italian dj and producer Waxlife has been the first to make a remix of a Be a Bear’s song. For the occasion the Bear (Filippo Zironi) has announced a full album of remix that will be out in the next months and will be released single by single.
This is what Waxlife has declared “Remixing Be a Bear was a challenge that I gladly accepted. The DIY attitude, a bit punk, that characterizes the project was the main reason that pushed me to accept.
Technology has brought us to a very high average quality level but, paradoxically, we are living in a moment that is a bit flat at a creative level.
I appreciate those who know how to exploit the possibilities that technology offers us, I appreciate those who try and create.
I tried to make Filippo’s attitude my own but with my different background, as a DJ, as a fan of electronic music, trying to give a further and different look to his My Lullaby ".
Filippo Zironi about the remix: “Thanks to his professionalism, Waxlife has succeeded in an arduous task: combining the sweetness of a lullaby with the desire to disappear and dance head on at a late 90s rave party
Extreme desire to listen to it and dance it late at night, in a club, one of those with few lights and with a bad smell in the air. Absolutely successful experiment.”
Without a doubt Be a Bear is an original, experimental and very curious project. "Martin Doesn't Agree" EP (2019 - Il Piccio Records), "Climb Your Time" (2018 - La Fame Dischi), "Time" EP (2017 - La Fame Dischi) and "Push-e-Bah" (2016 - La Fame Dischi), are the key to enter the lair of Be a Bear, behind which hides Filippo Zironi. The Italian artist born and raised for 15 years in the ska-punk with Le Braghe Corte, today is working on his own project with absolute simplicity and for this reason rather brilliant.
His "electro-bear-pop" is immediate, characterized by synths, 80s sounds, tribal rhythms and straight kick. An electronic base that mixes with the old school of rock and the sounds of nature, in which the voice is not just a melody but a set of colors with a clear and positive message.
A curiosity: the Italian producer uses the iPhone to compose, record, mix and then produce his entire music. The mobile phone is intended as a real recording studio - as well as a musical instrument- he also does not disdain the use of toy instruments rigorously stolen from his daughter Bianca. He also loves to use his inseparable electric guitar and a hand- made little guitar with a box of good wine.
