Top Marketing Experts in Arkansas Announced by AY Magazine
Jeff Turnbow of Conway Arkansas Named in Top 3 Marketing Experts in Arkansas by AY MagazineCONWAY, AR, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The statewide readers and subscribers to AY Magazine have cast their votes on what they believe are Arkansas' Top Marketing Consultants in Arkansas. Jeff Turnbow, owner and president of the Winning Local marketing agency, public speaker, trainer, and best selling author, was among the top five and now sits among the top three marketing consultants listed in AY's publication. The top marketing consultant in Arkansas will be named in May 2021.
AY began it's best of lists by accepting nominations online. Once the nomination process was completed, the top five marketing consultants in Arkansas were listed and the audience was allowed to vote. According to the AY Magazine website, "These awards celebrate and recognize the best our community has to offer. The nominations are in and the response was overwhelming!"
Voting occurred between March 1 and March 20, 2021.
The top 3 marketing consultants with the most votes have been selected. The winners in order of most votes will be recognized in a special print and online section once the voting has finished and the votes tallied and verified.
About Jeff Turnbow:
Jeff Turnbow has extensive experience working on a broad range of marketing tactics in a variety of industries, including auto, media, non-profit, legal, and industrial companies. Turnbow possesses considerable expertise in digital marketing, talent and leadership development, performance management, and capability building. In addition to serving clients on these topics, Turnbow works as a marketing strategist and fractional CMO. He serves as a public speaker and adjunct professor on similar topics.
His recent successes include:
Designing and implementing the integration of digital sales into two top broadcast organizations. A key element of this project was training, goal setting, and momentum.
Helping a leading RV and boating company expand its brand to a national one with significant multi million sales increases year over year for five years.
Launching startup companies, including attracting diverse talent and pursuing opportunities in unfamiliar markets.
Leading a retailer with organizational structure and strategy in order to expand brick and mortar sales with ecommerce.
Performed as keynote speaker for the worlds largest digital marketing conference three years in a row.
Interviewed to appear in a thoughtleader® show on FOX, CNN, and MSNBC about organizational transformation.
Achieved Best Seller status in three categories on Amazon along with Jack Canfield and unique collaborators.
Turnbow is certified in Advanced Social Media Digital Strategy at Harvard University; Certified by Google; Certified by E-Cornell; and Certified by LinkedIn University.
