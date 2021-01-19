Southaven MS RV Boat and WaveRunner Show is ON!
Southaven MS RV Boat and WaveRunner Show is ON!SOUTHAVEN, MS, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The annual Indoor RV, Boat, and WaveRunner show is back at Southaven RV and Marine in Southaven Mississippi. The show will run from January 28 through February 28, 2021. It is branded "The Largest Indoor RV, Boat, and WaveRunner Show in the USA'.
Organizers say this event is even more special than previous years due to the highest demand ever recorded for boats, rv's, and camping.
“The demand for boating, rving, and outdoor leisure has never been higher. Last year, new campers rose by 26%! The freedom and peace of the outdoors has never been in such demand" CEO, Mark Hixson said.
Hixson added that visitors travel from all over to attend the event, which brings more money to Southaven. Visitors from the last event came from as far as Washington, Florida, Texas, and Illinois.
With demand at an all time high, access to inventory is very low for many dealers. Southaven RV and Marine carefully planned and forecasted for this last year so they have a great supply for all. Lenders will be on site for loan approvals, and the event will feature fun times, including a frisbee throw contest to win an RV or Boat!
Manufacturers will be on location from all across the US to offer show-only special offers and incentives.
For more information, visit SouthavenRV.com.
Contact
Jeff Turnbow
Chief Marketing Officer
Southaven RV and Marine
501-505-6278
Jeff Turnbow
WINNING LOCAL
+1 501-505-6278
email us here