Arkansas Boat Show and Good Life Expo's are ON for March 2021

The two expos will celebrate living the good life in Arkansas in Conway March 12-14, 2021

CONWAY, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --
The 3rd annual Arkansas Boat Expo and The Good Life Expo is back in town and will run from March 12 to March 14, 2021.

Organizers say the event gets bigger every year, which is one of the reasons they keep coming back to the Conway Expo Center in Conway Arkansas.

“The demand for boating, rving, and outdoor leisure has never been higher. Last year, new campers rose by 26%! The freedom and peace of mind of the outdoors has never been in such demand" promoter, Jeff Turnbow said. "Conway is a perfect location for these two expos. The location is easy to access and we are surrounded by the great outdoors of Arkansas!” With demand and the new March date, attendance is expected to be high.

Turnbow added that vendors and visitors travel from all over to attend the event, which brings more money to Conway. During their last event, visitors came from Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Memphis TN.

Social distancing requirements will be in place and masks will be worn during the event.

Organizers want to point out that this show is not just for boat sales. This is two events in one: The Arkansas Boat Expo focuses on boats. The Good Life Expo focuses on RV's, ATV's, UTV's, Jetskis, Boat Rentals, Marinas, and everything related to living the good life outdoors here in Arkansas.

The shows will also feature the best of the best food trucks from the local Conway area.
Also, the first 1,000 to attend will get to throw the frisbee and try to win a New RV or Boat!

For more information, visit www.ArkansasBoatExpo.com or www.TheGoodLifeExpo.com.




Contact
Winning Local
Turnbow Corp
Jeff Turnbow
5015056278

###

The event is held at Conway Expo Center
www.ArkansasBoatExpo.com
www.TheGoodLifeExpo.com

CALL OR TEXT
501.505.6278
1615 Briley Drive
Conway, Arkansas


Produced by: WinningLocal.com
Award Winning Local Marketing Since 2008

Jeff Turnbow
Winning Local
+1 5015056278
email us here

Arkansas Boat Show and Good Life Expo's are ON for March 2021

