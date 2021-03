Craig Pace Joins Virtas Partners as Managing Director

Virtas Partners

Firm continues to expand with new talent and capabilities

Craig brings exceptional experience in guiding under-performing businesses to restored profitability that will significantly add to our turnaround management and performance improvement team.” — Tim Czmiel, co-founder - Virtas Partners

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Craig Pace has joined Virtas Partners as a managing director. Virtas Partners is a boutique consulting firm helping clients successfully navigate key transitions, including acquisitions, divestitures, carve-outs, accounting investigations and restatements, restructurings, and capital placements.Pace will focus on serving clients within the firm’s Restructuring & Turnaround and Capital Structures & Placement practice groups. He has proven expertise in helping underperforming businesses through crises, transitions, and financings in a wide range of sectors including technology, manufacturing and packaged foods.“Craig brings exceptional experience in guiding under-performing businesses to restored profitability, including in interim management roles, that will significantly add to our turnaround management and performance improvement team,” said Virtas Partners co-founder and Managing Partner Tim Czmiel. “He also has demonstrated great success in delivering value in exits and financings for both performing organizations and distressed assets, including arranging financings for storied credits.”Pace was the founder and managing member of Delaney Capital. Previously, he was Managing Director of Equity Holdings for Big Shoulders Capital. He has served as CEO and CFO at two branded food companies, and was Managing Director and Principal at a hybrid consulting firm and private equity fund, investing in underperforming and distressed businesses.“Craig is a results-driven professional and a great cultural fit for our firm. He is deeply committed to serving our clients and they will benefit from his experience and insight,” said Neal McNamara, co-founder and Managing Partner.Virtas Partners: Trusted. Proven. Our team aligned for your success. www.virtaspartners.com