Bombora Launches Integration for HubSpot That Helps Identify Unknown, In-Market Net New Accounts
EINPresswire.com/ -- Marketers using Bombora’s Company Surge® for HubSpot to build account lists and segments just received an advantage for delivering targeted account-based marketing (ABM) campaigns thanks to an exclusive new capability from Bombora.
The leader in intent data has relaunched its integration for HubSpot so that users can now discover previously unknown, net-new in-market businesses automatically, helping them uncover valuable accounts that are likely to respond to sales and marketing outreach. When combined with business contact data, B2B marketers can deliver account-focused efforts to these high intent prospects, even developing account-relevant messages and content to increase the likelihood of converting a sale.
HubSpot’s App Partner Program is an ecosystem of valuable third-party integrations. App Partners comply with a set of requirements.
“The ability to get net new, in-market accounts in HubSpot through the Bombora integration is a game changer. We’re not only relying on our own database, but we’re expanding our universe of target accounts to new businesses interested in our solutions. When marketing identifies prospects not on sales' radar with all the messaging ready to go, it validates the impact of marketing and makes it easier for SDRs to book meetings,” said Karla Rivershaw, Turtl’s Head of Marketing.
“ABM has become the defining strategy for B2B companies looking to maximize efficiency. But even the best marketers may not be aware of in-market prospects outside of their existing database,” said Bombora CEO Erik Matlick. “Bombora’s intent data within HubSpot solves this problem by identifying in-market accounts that are actively researching. Marketers can then engage with these high value but previously unseen prospects using a more relevant, sustainable and effective approach.”
Bombora was first listed in the HubSpot App Marketplace in August 2020. App Partners are independent software vendors who have built an integration with HubSpot and have an approved listing in the HubSpot App Marketplace.
Bombora’s Company Surge® tells B2B marketing and sales teams which businesses are actively researching their products and services, and to what extent. By integrating these weekly-updated insights directly into HubSpot, marketing and sales teams can align on the right accounts to focus on, create account-specific content and sales plays that scale leads and increase ABM effectiveness.
Company Surge® for HubSpot identifies which target accounts are most interested in certain products or services. This helps B2B marketers build account lists and dashboard views in HubSpot to initiate prospecting and nurture programs or align with sales reps on the accounts to prioritize outreach.
Join Bombora for a deep dive on how to use Company Surge® Intent data combined with HubSpot workflows on Wednesday, March 31. Click here for more details.
About Bombora
Bombora tells businesses which companies are researching their products and services. With this understanding, sales and marketing teams can be more relevant and consistent and improve performance across all activities. This intent-driven approach revolutionizes the way businesses market and sell to other businesses through transparent data built on an ecosystem of quality, collaboration and innovation. With direct integrations with dozens of leading data and media-buying platforms, Bombora is building a world in which business buyers value sales and marketing for its relevance, timeliness and accuracy. To learn more, visit www.bombora.com.
Rich Cherecwich
Rich Cherecwich
WIT Strategy
+1 774-254-0952
email us here