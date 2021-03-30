MediaOps Celebrates TechStrong TV’s First Anniversary with Special Edition Episode
MediaOps celebrates the one-year anniversary of the award-winning broadcast, TechStrong TV.BOCA RATON, FL, USA, March 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MediaOps, the place to tell your story in the most powerful way, celebrates the one-year anniversary of TechStrong TV, an award-winning streaming broadcast featuring the latest news, trends and relevant information on DevOps, cybersecurity, cloud-native, digital transformation and all things tech. To celebrate this major milestone, the MediaOps team is hosting a special TechStrong TV episode March 30, featuring a look back at the best interviews of the first year of TechStrong TV.
Since its premiere in March 2020, TechStrong TV has been committed to keeping the tech community informed and updated on what’s happening in the IT industry, providing in-depth analysis on current industry issues and highlighting the latest in technology trends. The show began as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic to help the community stay tech strong in times of uncertainty. Since then, TechStrong TV has won multiple awards, produced thousands of videos, garnered hundreds of thousands of views and featured more than 600 guest appearances by tech thought leaders, business leaders and industry experts.
“Today we not only celebrate the show, but we also celebrate each and every one of our hosts, guests, sponsors and, of course, our viewers for being tech strong and supporting our community. We wouldn’t have made it this far without you,” said MediaOps CEO and TechStrong TV Host Alan Shimel. “So, thank you for being a part of TechStrong TV and stay tuned, because we have a lot of great content coming your way. We are just getting started.”
TechStrong TV features a variety of segments that make up the daily show, including:
DevOps Unbound: A bi-weekly/monthly roundtable sponsored by Tricentis, providing a deep dive into DevOps, with an emphasis on automation, continuous delivery, accelerating transformation, testing and quality.
Analyst Corner: Hosted by Mitch Ashley and seasoned industry veterans, focusing on the latest trends and opportunities businesses see during these unprecedented times.
CISO Talk: A bi-weekly video series that explores the issues and topics that CISOs are dealing with today and how they prepare for the future.
The Lab, by GitLab: This monthly segment features GitLab Sr. Developer Evangelist Brendan O'Leary as he shares the latest GitLab updates.
The H4unt3d Hacker: A weekly podcast hosted by cybersecurity researcher and ethical hacker Mike Jones, one of the founders of Anonymous, and featuring like-minded cybersecurity professionals who discuss ideas and topics relevant to the industry.
Ambassador Insights: A monthly panel discussion featuring members of the DevOps Institute Ambassadors sharing their expertise and insights on various topics in the DevOps space.
WFH Fitness with Jeremy Jones: Jeremy, a member of the MediaOps sales team as well as a certified personal trainer, brings his knowledge of fitness to TechStrong TV with a 20-minute home workout for any level of fitness, from beginner to advanced.
Something Old: Replays of some of the most memorable presentations by top industry analysts and IT practitioners from past in-person and online events and virtual summits.
TechStrong TV hosts Alan Shimel, Mitch Ashley, Charlene O’Hanlon and Mike Vizard have had the pleasure of conducting executive-level discussions with thought leaders including Sid Sijbrandij of GitLab, Shlomi Ben Haim of JFrog, Sacha Labourey and Stephen DeWitt of CloudBees, Ashok Reddy of Digital.ai, Sandeep Johri of Tricentis, Emmet B. Keeffe III of Insight Ignite and many more.
All the episodes of TechStrong TV are available on demand. New episodes of TechStrong TV stream Monday, Tuesday and Thursday starting at 9:30 a.m. ET online, on the DevOpsTV YouTube Channel, Facebook Live, Linkedin Live, Twitter or on Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV via the DevOps.com TV app. The broadcast is also viewable on Android and iOS devices via the DevOps.com mobile app.
ABOUT MEDIAOPS
MediaOps, the place to tell your story in the most powerful way, is an omniversal media company covering IT industries and practices that are re-shaping the world of technology, including DevOps, Cloud-Native, Cybersecurity and Digital Transformation. Through a convergence of new media distribution platforms, we deliver the experiential stories IT professionals need to gain fresh insights and learn new skills. For marketing partners, MediaOps delivers unparalleled access to inform and engage with a highly involved IT community, for thought leadership, demand generation and specialized campaigns. MediaOps is not only the most trusted name in technology media, but the most loved as well.
