Vancouver Custom Cabinetry and Flooring Retailer Wins Consumer Choice Award for Business Excellence
Canadian Home Style Recognized for Best Flooring in North VancouverVANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canadian Home Style, the renowned family-owned and operated hands-on flooring and custom cabinetry company, today announced that it has received the 2021 Consumer Choice Award as North Vancouver’s best flooring company. For more than 30 years, Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in Canada.
Canadian Home Style is a Vancouver flooring mainstay. The company offers hardwood flooring, carpet, laminate, luxury vinyl, and tiles. In addition to its award-winning flooring work, Canadian Home Style is the go-to resource for Vancouver custom cabinetry and Vancouver kitchen renovations. As the official dealer of Cabico custom cabinetry (cabico.com), Canadian Home Style’s experienced teams handle the complete process of custom kitchen and bathroom renovations from start to finish. They design the kitchens in-house, famous for working with clients every step of the way, from inspiration to decision-making.
The company’s success is about more than just quality and craftsmanship, however. The organization works according to a strict ethos of never selling or displaying products that its owners would not put in their own homes. As they see it, this issue is more relevant than ever. Indeed, there is a lot of junk in the market.
As the spokesperson for Canadian Home Style explained, “Anything that we would have to rip out and put in the junkyard, we would never sell to a customer. We deliver lifelong solutions. When we do a job or sell a product, we want it to be good enough to last a lifetime. With this approach, the homeowner actually saves more money. Flooring has a huge impact on a home renovation project. It is the one area of a home that families come in contact with visually and physically every single day. We have high standards and take pride in our approach and philosophy towards every project and the way we operate our business.”
Canadian Home Style applies their standards for quality and doing the right thing to the environmental dimensions of the home renovation business. They endeavor to be environmentally and sustainably mindful throughout their procurement and installation processes. They do not carry products that are known to be environmentally harmful. In addition, a low-quality product will end up in the landfill. That is not the way the company wants to work with its customers. “Do it once, do it right—that’s our approach,” the spokesperson added. “It’s good for the customer and the environment. It’s really not about making a living or having the most profitable business. It's about doing the right thing.”
The Consumer Choice Award was established in 1987 with the sole purpose of recognizing business excellence in small and medium sized businesses. Winners are spread across 16 major metropolitan areas in Canada, from coast to coast.
Canadian Home Style’s showroom is located in North Vancouver, BC.
For more information about Canadian Home Style and photo galleries of its work, visit www.canadianhomestyle.com.
