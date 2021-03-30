VARStreet's Bid Support Program for FAA-SAVES Contracts
VARStreet offers a unique Bid Support Program for VARs bidding for various government contracts.
VARStreet has many functionalities and features that enable GovEd VARs to respond to RFQs quickly, streamline internal processes, maximize resources, track the sales pipeline accurately and a lot more”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, March 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VARStreet Inc. is a software solutions provider to IT equipment and office supply value-added resellers (VARs) in the United States. They are trusted by numerous VARs who supply to the federal, state and local agencies.
Their software applications include a dynamic eCommerce platform with PunchOut capabilities, an advanced sales quoting tool, a CRM module and an aggregated catalog with distributor integrations with 45+ IT and office supply distributors in the United States and Canada.
VARStreet's Bid Support Program supports VARs bidding for GovEd contracts like SEWP, ITES-CHESS, DHS First Source, FAA-SAVES, etc., by working closely with them as their eCommerce and PunchOut compliance partner.
VARStreet for FAA-SAVES Bidders
VARStreet strives to provide the best-in-industry support to the FAA_SAVES contract bidders. They help VARs bidding for an FAA-SAVES contract respond to the RFP and fulfil contract requirements related to their online catalog, eCommerce, PunchOut and more without spending a lot of money and effort.
Their platform is flexible and dynamic to accommodate any contract requirements. With an in-house team of highly experienced and skilled engineers, they can take any enhancement or modification request for the FAA-SAVES contract and turn it around quickly for contract compliance and management.
FAA_SAVES awardees too stand to benefit from partnering with VARStreet. Their application has modules like sales quotation, eCommerce, CRM, and catalog with built-in functionalities that makes it extremely easy to sell to the Government.
VARStreet's catalog integration enables VARs to assign items to their FAA_SAVES contract catalog easily. Their eCommerce stores are highly customizable. And can be personalized and branded to meet contract requirements with registrations and purchases restricted for domains like .gov or .edu.
Shiv Agarwal, Director, VARStreet Inc, said, "Our application goes beyond just supporting GovEd VARs. VARStreet has many functionalities and features that enable GovEd VARs to respond to RFQs quickly, streamline internal processes, maximize resources, track the sales pipeline accurately and a lot more."
All VARStreet stores are PunchOut ready and integrate with all widely used eProcurement applications like Ariba, Sciquest (now JAGGAER), PeopleSoft, JD Edwards, etc.
Click here to know more about Varstreet for GovEd VARs.
About VARStreet
VARStreet Inc is a premier provider of a hosted B2B, B2G and B2C advanced sales quoting and eCommerce solution for IT and office supplies VARs, system integrators and solution providers. VARStreet can also be leveraged by IT manufacturers, distributors and other channel partners.
Fueled by more than $20 million capital investment, VARStreet is headquartered in Boston, MA and has a subsidiary in Pune, India. VARStreet XC has been available in the market since 1999 and has undergone continual upgrades to adapt to the changing needs of the market and its customers.
