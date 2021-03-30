DrKumo, Leader in Next-Gen RPM Solutions, Bridges Digital Literacy Among Patients to Ease Healthcare Digital Divide
DrKumo eases the digital divide in healthcare by building digital literacy among patients through its user-friendly remote patient monitoring solutions.
DrKumo recognizes the need to strengthen technological support in deploying RPM tools to patients especially in underserved communities.”BUENA PARK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DrKumo, leader in massively scalable next-generation remote patient monitoring (RPM) solutions, provides highly-secure, user-friendly, and mobile-enabled RPM innovations for Chronic, Acute, Post-Operation, and Hospital Care at Home Programs to bridge the digital divide in healthcare.
— Dr. Kelly Nguyen, CEO, DrKumo Inc.
According to Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS), access to technology is not the biggest gap but the failure to provide the technological support the underserved need. In 2018, 86% of more than 70 million Medicaid members owned a smartphone. However, while underserved populations have access to technology, digital health solutions are not tailored to the needs of the elderly or those with low digital literacy.
DrKumo fulfills the three factors needed to fully take advantage of the technology: Information accessibility, information utilization, and information receptiveness. The company’s innovations in remote patient monitoring empower patients to operate digital tools easily and educates them about their health condition, which maximizes patient engagement and helps them build continuous digital connection with their providers.
“As the pandemic highlights the country’s persistent struggle with health disparities, DrKumo recognizes the need to strengthen technological support in deploying RPM tools to patients especially in underserved communities,” said Dr. Kelly Nguyen, CEO of DrKumo.
DrKumo educates healthcare providers during the on-boarding stage to ensure they can thoroughly demonstrate how to operate medical devices and the application to patients, giving them the ability to navigate these technologies by themselves once they leave the office.
“At DrKumo, we ease the fear of technology especially for less tech-savvy elderly patients to help them understand the benefits of using their phones to access care and how digital health tools can support them,” Dr. Nguyen.
DrKumo integrates mobile-friendly and cloud-based remote patient monitoring software application which involves autopilot mode, and sensor fusion-equipped medical devices, allowing patients to continuously track their physiological data without too much assistance from others.
About DrKumo Inc.
DrKumo is a technology leader in massively scalable, continuous, real-time Remote Patient Monitoring solutions for Chronic Disease Management, Acute Care, Post-Operation, and Hospital Care At Home.
It solves the most painful problems in healthcare with a user-friendly solution powered by its state-of-the-art, HIPAA-compliant, mobile-enabled, continuous real-time monitoring, and AI/ML engine. Then company’s Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) technology enables patients to manage their health conditions in the comfort of their homes and supports healthcare providers with real-time intelligence for timely intervention. DrKumo revolutionizes the way people access quality health care across the world. With a culture that is innovative, collaborative, and technology-driven, DrKumo provides the most effective solutions to both patients and healthcare providers.
Visit our website for more information: https://drkumo.com/
Dr. Christina Dokter
DrKumo Inc.
+1 866-435-6447
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn