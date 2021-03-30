AMS-IX passes ISO27001 with the help of the Capitoline data centre standard

The AMS-IX/Capitoline data centre standard enables AMS-IX to prove that they meet the requirements for the ISO27000 certification.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AMS-IX is one of the world’s largest internet exchanges and has been since its foundation over twenty-five years ago. To ensure consistent quality of service and operation across all the colocation sites AMS-IX requires that each data centre that hosts AMS-IX infrastructure undergoes and passes a technical and management audit using the Capitoline data centre standard.

Like many IT-related organisations AMS-IX has its own ISO27001 certification for Information Security Management Systems. ISO 27001 and 27002 have their own expectations as to the security and resilience of the physical side of the data centres. The AMS-IX/Capitoline data centre standard is used in audits and enables AMS-IX to prove that they meet the requirements for the ISO27000 certification.

The Capitoline data centre standard was written on behalf of, and in cooperation with, AMS-IX over ten years ago and is regularly updated to take into account changing and evolving technical and managerial requirements. It covers the resilience and redundancy requirements for power, cooling and communications cabling with fire and physical security also covered. There are management requirements such as incident management and disaster recovery and also documentation requirements in keeping with ISO9001 principles.

AMS-IX CEO Peter van Burgel says: “We’re very pleased with the data centre standard that was developed with Capitoline. Data centres appreciate the joined drive for quality we offer through the certification whilst auditors are very impressed with the standard. We value Capitoline for their effort and dedication.”

Capitoline is a UK-based independent engineering consultancy specialising in data centre training, design and audit. Capitoline audits data centres to TIA942, EN50600, AMS-IX and other relevant standards.

