Finding Synergy in Aromatherapy Leads Gya Labs to Launch New Essential Oil Blends Collection
EINPresswire.com/ -- In line with the brand’s 2021 objectives, Gya Labs has introduced a new collection of blended essential oils to its growing repertoire of aromatherapy products. Building upon the existing selection of pure essential oils, organic essential oils and pure carrier oils, Gya Labs aims to make aromatherapy more accessible for those with specific wellness needs, such as stress relief or to improve sleep quality as part of the brand’s mission to enhance daily self-care routines.
The newly launched products are available for order on GyaLabs.com and also through the brand’s Amazon storefront. The collection of Gya Labs Essential Oil Blends currently includes four benefit-based oil blends curated to fit the modern consumers’ lifestyle. Each 0.34 fl oz (10ml) bottle contains a blend of essential oils which is ideal for use in an aroma diffuser or diluted with a neutral carrier oil for topical use on skin. The collection encompasses the following:
- Gya Labs Stress Relief Blend to soothe an anxious mind and boost mental positivity. This product is a blend of ylang ylang, sweet orange, lemongrass and rose geranium essential oils.
- Gya Labs Immune Blend to boost the body’s natural defenses and keep germs at bay. This product is a blend of eucalyptus, sweet orange, tea tree and lemon essential oils.
- Gya Labs Sleep Blend for better sleep the natural way with a blend of lavender, ylang ylang and clary sage essential oils.
- Gya Labs Breathe Blend to ease nasal congestion from colds and allergies. This product is a blend of peppermint, eucalyptus, tea tree, bay laurel leaf and lemon essential oils.
Currently, the brand’s collection includes a range of single and blended essential oils, organic essential oils, and now to build upon the aromatherapy range, the skincare and body care lines. Gya Labs believes that a little self-care and pampering goes a long way. Having a self-care routine not only makes us look good, it also brings a sense of comfort and self-confidence. Shop Gya Labs skincare range online at www.gyalabs.com where orders above US$70 enjoy a discount of 15% off and free shipping. Terms and conditions apply.
Gya Labs aims to promote self-care and uplift everyday experiences with a curated collection of aromatherapy and personal care products. Our customer-centric approach to design and wellness has led a core selection of signature essential oils and blends. In 2021, Gya Labs aims to expand within the aromatherapy arena and in the direction of skincare and body care products to meet customer demands. Visit us at www.gyalabs.com or on Amazon.
