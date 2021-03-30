Learn about spring wildflowers at MDC virtual program on April 7

JOPLIN, Mo. – Spring is a time when a variety of wildflowers start to appear in the outdoors.

People who want to learn more about wildflowers so they can identify the spring bloomers they see on their outdoor outings should sign up for the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) virtual program “Native Plants Top 10 Series: Spring Wildflowers.” This program, which will be April 7 from 2:30-3 p.m., is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation in Joplin. At this program, MDC Administrative Assistant Tim Smith will have information on the wildflowers you’ll see at this time of year. Many of the wildflowers seen in spring are in forested areas. Blooming in early spring allows forest plants to utilize sunlight that would not be as abundant in late spring and summer when leafy tree canopies keep these plants in shade for much of the day. Smith will discuss how to identify spring wildflowers and will talk about other interesting features of these plants. This program is open to all ages. People can register for this program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/176606

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate using the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/regions.