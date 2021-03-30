VSP Rutland - Criminal Threatening
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B400276
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Mark Busier
STATION: VSP Rutland
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 01/22/21 - 0730
INCIDENT LOCATION: 33 Terra Lane Mendon
VIOLATION: Simple Assault, Disorderly Conduct, Criminal Threatening
ACCUSED: Brian M. Gates
AGE: 56
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: 166 Terra Lane, Mendon VT
VICTIM: Harold Rosenzweig
AGE: 89
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Mendon VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 01/22/21 at 1000 hours VSP Rutland barracks received information that Brian
M. Gates (56) of 166 Terra Lane in the Town of Mendon, VT had been acting in a
disorderly and threatening manner towards his neighbors on Terra Lane in Mendon. Upon further investigation, troopers learned that Mr. Gates assaulted one of the neighbors at an earlier date and time. Based upon the facts obtained Mr. Gates was issued a citation to appear in Rutland District Court on 5/10/21 at 10 am to answer the aforementioned charges.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/10/21 -1000
COURT: Rutland
LODGED: N/A - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Y
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.