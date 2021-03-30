Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 762 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 217,340 in the last 365 days.

VSP Rutland - Criminal Threatening

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:  21B400276

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Mark Busier                           

STATION: VSP Rutland                    

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: 01/22/21 - 0730

INCIDENT LOCATION: 33 Terra Lane Mendon

VIOLATION: Simple Assault, Disorderly Conduct, Criminal Threatening

 

ACCUSED: Brian M. Gates                                               

AGE: 56

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: 166 Terra Lane, Mendon VT

 

VICTIM: Harold Rosenzweig

AGE: 89

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Mendon VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 01/22/21 at 1000 hours VSP Rutland barracks received information that Brian

M. Gates (56) of 166 Terra Lane in the Town of Mendon, VT had been acting in a

disorderly and threatening manner towards his neighbors on Terra Lane in Mendon. Upon further investigation, troopers learned that Mr. Gates assaulted one of the neighbors at an earlier date and time. Based upon the facts obtained Mr. Gates was issued a citation to appear in Rutland District Court on 5/10/21 at 10 am to answer the aforementioned charges.   

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/10/21 -1000            

COURT: Rutland

LODGED: N/A - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Y

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

 

 

You just read:

VSP Rutland - Criminal Threatening

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.