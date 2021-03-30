VSP Rutland - Criminal Threatening

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B400276

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Mark Busier

STATION: VSP Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 01/22/21 - 0730

INCIDENT LOCATION: 33 Terra Lane Mendon

VIOLATION: Simple Assault, Disorderly Conduct, Criminal Threatening

ACCUSED: Brian M. Gates

AGE: 56

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: 166 Terra Lane, Mendon VT

VICTIM: Harold Rosenzweig

AGE: 89

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Mendon VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 01/22/21 at 1000 hours VSP Rutland barracks received information that Brian

M. Gates (56) of 166 Terra Lane in the Town of Mendon, VT had been acting in a

disorderly and threatening manner towards his neighbors on Terra Lane in Mendon. Upon further investigation, troopers learned that Mr. Gates assaulted one of the neighbors at an earlier date and time. Based upon the facts obtained Mr. Gates was issued a citation to appear in Rutland District Court on 5/10/21 at 10 am to answer the aforementioned charges.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/10/21 -1000

COURT: Rutland

LODGED: N/A - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Y

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.