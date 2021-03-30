Denali Financial Consulting Partners with Female Founders Alliance
CEO Rebecca Lovell expands relationship with FFA to help more founders meet their business goals.
Our partners make our work possible, and it gives me great pleasure to welcome team Denali into the FFA community to help provide financial services to our founders at each stage of their business!”SEATTLE, WA, USA, March 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Denali Financial Consulting is proud to announce a partnership with Seattle-based Female Founders Alliance. This partnership builds on CEO Rebecca Lovell’s longstanding ties with FFA, including serving as a coach for the Ready Set Raise accelerator and her deep involvement in the startup community.
— Leslie Feinzaig, CEO of Female Founders Alliance
Key partnership initiatives include:
• Board & Investor meeting prep workshop
• Financial fitness resources
• Founder coaching
• Priority access to fractional CFO, controller & accounting services
• Visibility with investor network
“We are thrilled that our first strategic partnership is with the incredible team at FFA; we are honored to support their great work and that of the women- and non-binary-founded teams in their membership. Led and predominantly powered by women, Denali looks forward to providing peace of mind to FFA founders so they can focus their superpowers on growing their businesses.” ~ Rebecca Lovell, CEO of Denali
Denali was founded in 2008 to provide expert financial services to businesses at all stages of development, and today they serve clients across the U.S. and around the world from their Pioneer Square headquarters in the heart of Seattle’s technology community. Denali helps companies just starting out, as well as established businesses that are growing fast or in need of more sophisticated financial modeling.
Denali’s core services include:
STRATEGIC ADVISORY support and acumen for business leaders, from financial modeling to strategic planning and fundraising support.
CFO & CONTROLLER part-time and interim financial leadership experienced in managing the important tasks of a growing business.
EXPERT PROJECTS including M&A consulting, due diligence, SOX and audit readiness, and board meeting prep.
ACCOUNTING and bookkeeping, so founders can focus on their business knowing that Denali is focused on their books.
About Denali Financial Consulting
Denali Financial Consulting provides experienced, strategic, financial, and operating leadership for growing companies on a part-time or project basis. As a member of your entrepreneurial team, we expertly manage your financial operations so you can focus on building a great company. Learn more at deanliafc.com or sales@denalifc.com
About The Female Founders Alliance
Founded by CEO Leslie Feinzaig, the Female Founders Alliance is a 25k strong network of women and non-binary founders of venture scale companies, along with investors, executives, and startup advocates. Our mission is gender parity from the top down by accelerating the success of women and non-binary founded startups 10x in 20 years, by providing access to funding, mentoring and hyper relevant programming. For more information, please visit femalefounders.org
FFA Press Contact: Divya Kakkad | divya@femalefounders.org
