TIME Family of Wines Selects QUINI DATA to Support Wine Innovation
On-Demand Consumer Sensory Data to Enable Trends Discovery, Optimize Decisions
As we expand our portfolio of wines, we must always realize the maximum gains and risk reduction by getting guidance from our end consumers.”VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quini® (www.quiniwine.com) today announced that Okanagan, BC based TIME Family of Wines (www.timewines.ca) has selected the QUINI DATA™ Gold solution to support business and product decision making at the winery. Built within a historic and revitalized movie theatre space in downtown Penticton, TIME Family of Wines is the parent company that is home to celebrated BCVQA brands TIME Wines, Evolve Cellars, and McWatters collection.
— Christa-Lee McWatters
Near real-time sensory data analytics dashboards will provide marketing and wine making teams with actionable insight to discover, reinforce and optimize wine innovation ideas. Faster access to information will allow the winery to speed up decision making, optimize marketing and positioning, and reduce business risk.
Said TIME Family Wines General Manager Christa-Lee McWatters: “As we expand our portfolio of wines, we must always realize the maximum gains and risk reduction by getting guidance from our end consumers.” “With real consumer sensory data at our fingertips, TIME Family Wines now has critical sensory and consumer intelligence capabilities not much unlike a billion dollar wine company with a multi-million dollar sensory lab and budget.”
Year round access to the QUINI DATA Gold platform allows TIME Family of Wines marketing and wine making teams to draw on Quini’s local consumer tasting panel sensory feedback for timely information to inform business, wine innovation, positioning and pricing strategy without the delays and high cost of traditional research such as focus groups and surveys.
“We are excited to welcome Christa-Lee, her high profile team and the iconic TIME Family Wines brand and portfolio to our growing roster of winery clients,” said Roger Noujeim, Quini’s CEO. “As more thought leaders realize the benefits of consumer sensory data, Quini is positioning the entire wine industry to compete more effectively against the growing array of beverage alcohol alternatives.”
QUINI DATA encompasses multiple complimentary analytics dashboard clusters to support the various critical business functions in a winery. These include Marketing, Business Intelligence, Wine Making and Innovation teams, Consumer Insight managers, Direct To Consumer (DTC) and Wine Club teams.
ABOUT Time Family Wines
Built within a historic and revitalized movie theatre space in downtown Penticton, TIME Family of Wines is a parent wine company owned by Ron and Shelley Mayert, and the home to celebrated VQA wine brands TIME Wines, Evolve Cellars, and McWatters Collection. Many recognize the McWatters name, a family that has created more than 50 vintages in the Okanagan; led by the late founder Harry McWatters. As new owners, the Mayerts are well-positioned to ensure continuity of what the McWatters family has established and build from there with the next generation: Christa-Lee McWatters appointed as general manager and sister Darrien McWatters as the operations manager. Each sibling is armed with lifelong wine industry experience and insight. Learn more, buy wines, and reserve tastings at www.timewines.ca.
ABOUT QUINI
Quini is the leader in near real-time wine sensory data and technology solutions. Privately held, Quini is headquartered in Vancouver, BC. Quini a Nielsen Connected Partner. The Quini project is co-funded by CMF (Canada Media Fund). The Quini Data platform is co-funded by the National Research Council through the IRAP program. Quini’s investor group includes OKR Financial (www.okrfinancial.com) and private investors.
