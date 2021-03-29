Audit Advisory for Tuesday, March 30, 2021
Adams
Adams County/Ohio Valley Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Manchester Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Allen
Allen County Regional Airport Authority
IPA
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Bath Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Delphos City School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Ashtabula
Ashtabula Area City School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Lenox Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Athens
Athens-Meigs Educational Service Center
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Auglaize
Auglaize County Educational Service Center
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Brown
Ripley Union Lewis Huntington Local School District
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Champaign
Graham Local School District
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Clinton
Blanchester Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Southern Ohio Educational Service Center
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Wilmington City School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Columbiana
Crestview Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Coshocton
Hope Academy Northcoast Campus
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
River View Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Cuyahoga
City of Beachwood, Ohio Energy Special Improvement District, Inc.
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
City of Euclid
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Pinnacle Academy
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Randall Park High School
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Erie
Bay Area Council of Governments
07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020
Fayette
Village of Octa
FFR IPA
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Franklin
Educational Service Center Council of Governments
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Educational Service Center of Central Ohio
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Focus Learning Academy of Northern Columbus
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Franklin County Family and Children First Council
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Road to Success Academy
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Geauga
Northeast Ohio Consortium Council of Governments
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Guernsey
East Guernsey Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Hamilton
Cincinnati City School District
IPA CAFR
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
City of Forest Park
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Finneytown Local School District
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Mandip S. Sandhu, M.D.
MED
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018
Orion Academy
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Hancock
Hancock County Educational Service Center
07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020
Highland
Lynchburg Clay Local School District
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Holmes
Hardy Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
West Holmes Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Jackson
Oak Hill Union Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Jefferson
Eastern Gateway Community College
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Lake
Kirtland Public Library
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Lorain
Lorain County Joint Vocational School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Oberlin City School District
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Lucas
Horizon Science Academy of Toledo
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
L. Hollingworth School for the Talented and Gifted
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Winterfield Venture Academy
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Madison
Jonathan Alder Local School District
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Mahoning
Stambaugh Charter Academy
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Medina
Brunswick City School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Mercer
Village of Coldwater
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Miami
Troy City School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Montgomery
First Suburbs Consortium of Dayton, Ohio Council of Governments
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
New Lebanon Local School District
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
North Dayton School of Discovery
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Wright Memorial Public Library
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Muskingum
Muskingum Valley Educational Service Center
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Zanesville Community High School
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Ottawa
Port Clinton City School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Perry
Southern Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Preble
Somers Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Ross
Adena Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Southeastern Local School District
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Village of Clarksburg
IPA
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Scioto
Bloom Vernon Local School District
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Clay Local School District
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Wheelersburg Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Shelby
Community Improvement Corporation of Sidney
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Stark
Minerva Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Trumbull
Lordstown Local School District
07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020
Southington Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Tuscarawas
Claymont City School District
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Dover City School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Indian Valley Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Union
Council for Union County Families
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Vinton
Vinton County Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Warren
Alan J. Ullman, C.N.P.
MED
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018
Hamilton Township
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Springboro Community City School District
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Washington
Ohio Valley Employment Resource
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Salem Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Williams
Bryan City School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Montpelier Exempted Village School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020