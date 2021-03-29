Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Tuesday, March 30, 2021

Adams

Adams County/Ohio Valley Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Manchester Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Allen

Allen County Regional Airport Authority

  IPA

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Bath Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Delphos City School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Ashtabula

Ashtabula Area City School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Lenox Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Athens

Athens-Meigs Educational Service Center

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Auglaize

Auglaize County Educational Service Center

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Brown

Ripley Union Lewis Huntington Local School District

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Champaign

Graham Local School District

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Clinton

Blanchester Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Southern Ohio Educational Service Center

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Wilmington City School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Columbiana

Crestview Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Coshocton

Hope Academy Northcoast Campus

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

River View Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Cuyahoga

City of Beachwood, Ohio Energy Special Improvement District, Inc.

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

City of Euclid

 

Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Pinnacle Academy

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Randall Park High School

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Erie

Bay Area Council of Governments

 

07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Fayette

Village of Octa

 FFR  IPA

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Franklin

Educational Service Center Council of Governments

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Educational Service Center of Central Ohio

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Focus Learning Academy of Northern Columbus

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Franklin County Family and Children First Council

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Road to Success Academy

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Geauga

Northeast Ohio Consortium Council of Governments

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Guernsey

East Guernsey Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Hamilton

Cincinnati City School District

  IPA CAFR

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

City of Forest Park

 

Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Finneytown Local School District

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Mandip S. Sandhu, M.D.

 MED

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018

 

 

 

Orion Academy

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Hancock

Hancock County Educational Service Center

 

07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Highland

Lynchburg Clay Local School District

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Holmes

Hardy Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

West Holmes Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Jackson

Oak Hill Union Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Jefferson

Eastern Gateway Community College

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Lake

Kirtland Public Library

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Lorain

Lorain County Joint Vocational School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Oberlin City School District

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Lucas

Horizon Science Academy of Toledo

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

L. Hollingworth School for the Talented and Gifted

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Winterfield Venture Academy

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Madison

Jonathan Alder Local School District

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Mahoning

Stambaugh Charter Academy

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Medina

Brunswick City School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Mercer

Village of Coldwater

 

Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Miami

Troy City School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Montgomery

First Suburbs Consortium of Dayton, Ohio Council of Governments

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

New Lebanon Local School District

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

North Dayton School of Discovery

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Wright Memorial Public Library

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Muskingum

Muskingum Valley Educational Service Center

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Zanesville Community High School

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Ottawa

Port Clinton City School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Perry

Southern Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Preble

Somers Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Ross

Adena Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Southeastern Local School District

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Village of Clarksburg

  IPA

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Scioto

Bloom Vernon Local School District

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Clay Local School District

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Wheelersburg Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Shelby

Community Improvement Corporation of Sidney

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Stark

Minerva Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Trumbull

Lordstown Local School District

 

07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Southington Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Tuscarawas

Claymont City School District

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Dover City School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Indian Valley Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Union

Council for Union County Families

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Vinton

Vinton County Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Warren

Alan J. Ullman, C.N.P.

 MED

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018

 

 

 

Hamilton Township

 

Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Springboro Community City School District

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Washington

Ohio Valley Employment Resource

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Salem Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Williams

Bryan City School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Montpelier Exempted Village School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

You just read:

