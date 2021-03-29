Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Construction scheduled to begin Wednesday on I-29 near Hillsboro

Construction is scheduled to begin Wednesday, March 31, on Interstate 29 from 3.5 miles south of Grandin Interchange (Exit 92) to north of Blanchard Interchange (Exit 100).

This reconstruction project consists of grading, paving, structural replacement, and fencing.

Northbound traffic will be detoured to the southbound roadway. Both directions of travel will be restricted to one lane.

The speed limit will be reduced to 65 mph throughout the work zone and minimum delays are expected. A width restriction of 15 feet for northbound traffic and 20 feet for southbound traffic will be in place.

The Grandin Interchange, Blanchard Interchange, and southbound Elm River rest area will remain open during the project. The northbound Elm River rest area will be closed for the duration of the project.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone. For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at https://travel.dot.nd.gov/.

