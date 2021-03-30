Harvest Landscape Enterprises, Inc. Promotes Key Employees and Announces Arbor Care Expansion to San Diego Region
2021 is proving to be another transformative year at Harvest Landscape. Our commitment to the development and cultivation of our team members continues to be the cornerstone of our company culture.”ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Harvest Landscape Enterprises, Inc., a provider of innovative commercial landscape services, is pleased to announce Felix Montano's promotion to Vice President of Operations and Dave Ramos to Director of Quality Control.
— Steven Schinhofen, CEO
"2021 is proving to be another transformative year at Harvest Landscape. Our commitment to the development and cultivation of our team members continues to be the cornerstone of our company culture," said CEO Steven Schinhofen, "Promoting team members who continuously go above and beyond for the collective success of our company is an easy decision."
Felix Montano re-joined Harvest Landscape Enterprises, Inc. in 2020 as Division President over San Diego and South Inland Empire Regions. As VP of Operations, Montano is fine-tuning Harvest's Service Delivery for optimal client results and consistency across all regions. Montano began his landscape career with Harvest Landscape in 2007 as an Account Manager and quickly grew into a Branch Manager's role overseeing the Orange County Region. In 2014 he took on the position of Branch Manager for San Diego County with Bemus Landscape. Montano is an accomplished landscape professional, having earned his Arborist license, his QAL license, and is a certified CLCA Water Manager.
"This is a tremendous opportunity. We have a talented pool of landscape professionals, and I look forward to implementing improvements that benefit our clients and our team here at Harvest Landscape," said Felix Montano, VP of Operations.
Dave Ramos, Arbor Care Division Manager, has been promoted to Director of Quality Control. With over 18 years in the industry, Ramos is one of Harvest Landscape's earliest employees. Starting in 2002 as a Landscape Technician, he quickly became an account manager and promoted to Arbor Care Division Manager. Ramos obtained his Arborist Certification in 2008 and is a licensed QAL. As a director of Quality Control, Ramos will ensure "The Harvest Way" is observed across all client accounts.
Harvest Landscape is committed to providing the very best in landscape maintenance, design, renovation, and arboriculture services. With a team approaching 500 trained landscape professionals, many of whom have been with the company for decades, Harvest Landscape oversees more than 10,000 acres in some of the region's most exclusive communities and commercial properties. With nearly 20% growth consistently over the last two years, Harvest Landscape is emerging as the data-driven Landscape Maintenance market leader in Southern California. This growth resulted in the Arbor Care Division's expansion to support tree maintenance in both San Diego and Inland Empire Markets.
About Harvest Landscape Enterprises, Inc.: Harvest Landscape, headquartered in Anaheim, California, is focused on providing comprehensive landscape maintenance solutions through skilled TECHNICIANS, TECHNOLOGY, and a SUSTAINABLE approach for homeowner's associations, commercial properties, and new construction throughout Southern California.
