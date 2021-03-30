New CloudChomp Upgrade for SQL Workloads and Storage Assets Slashes Cost For Companies Migrating to AWS
CloudChomp Releases Dramatic Cost Savings Analysis with New Upgrade for SQL Workloads and Storage Assets Migrating to AWS
Helping customers consolidate, right-size, and optimize is complex. We make that complexity like a walk in the park…”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CloudChomp, Inc., a leader in AWS cloud migration planning and discovery solutions and an Advanced Technology Partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN), announced the latest release for CloudChomp’s CC Analyzer. This new release further expands its unique migration planning features, including the SQL Server "license savings" recommendations and support for Amazon’s recently announced, next-generation gp3 SSD volumes for Amazon Elastic Block Storage (EBS).
During cloud migration planning, rightsizing on-premise compute assets is vital, and so is looking for additional savings opportunities from software licensing analytics. The latest release of CloudChomp CC Analyzer highlights opportunities that further reduce Microsoft SQL Server license requirements when moving to the cloud by using consolidation and optimization algorithms.
“Many customers are migrating databases to the cloud”, says David Pulaski, CEO of CloudChomp. “Helping customers right-size infrastructure and storage is a must, and so is helping them to rethink and reconfigure that infrastructure to ensure enterprise software applications like Microsoft SQL Server are properly configured. Helping customers consolidate, right-size, and optimize is complex. We make that complexity like a walk in the park and it has a dramatic impact on a company’s bottom line. We are excited about the new features offered in the latest release of CloudChomp and look forward to seeing our customers put them to use during, and after their database migration to AWS.”
CloudChomp accelerates and manages cloud migrations and modernization projects through an easy to use collaborative workspace. Agentless, automated discovery, TCO, Financial Modeling, Windows License Planning, Application Discovery, Dependency Mapping, and ongoing rightsizing and modernization tools help you hold your team accountable for building and executing your pre and post-migration cloud journey. It deploys to almost any data source in less than an hour and produces TCO and right-sizing recommendations in 24 hours (in most cases). On average, CC Analyzer is showing customers a 48% savings over traditional lift and shift strategies.
About CloudChomp, Inc.
CloudChomp, Inc. is a cloud migration tools company, helping organizations take a bite out of 21st Century Computing and IT Costs, turning bits and bytes into dollars and cents. It was founded with the explicit mission of accelerating right-sized migration to Amazon Web Services and eliminating the waste associated with manual and expensive assessment processes. The platform is built on and highly optimized for Amazon Web Services. The company is founded by two veteran software executives who have built and created exits for four other software companies. For more information, visit http://www.cloudchomp.com/ or connect with CloudChomp on LinkedIn or Twitter.
