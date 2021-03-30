LRS ACQUIRES ACE PORTABLES, THE LEADING PROVIDER OF PORTABLE RESTROOM RENTALS AND SERVICES IN ROCK COUNTY, WISCONSIN
MORTON GROVE, IL, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lakeshore Recycling Systems (LRS), the Midwest’s leading independent waste, recycling and portable services provider, today announced it has acquired Janesville, Wisc.-based Ace Portables, the leading provider of portable restroom rentals and servicing in Rock County. Financial terms were not disclosed and the acquisition is effective immediately.
Since 2001, Ace Portables has provided a wide array of portable restroom equipment rentals for construction sites and special events throughout Rock County, and the acquisition expands LRS’ portable restroom service area in southeastern Wisconsin.
“We are pleased to extend a warm LRS welcome to all Ace Portables employees and customers,” said LRS Vice President of Business Development, Dustin Reynolds. “We look forward to continuing the same level of customer service excellence Ace customers are used to receiving, as well as accelerating service offerings and growing our business in southern Wisconsin.”
Ace Portables is one in a series of strategic acquisitions announced by LRS in the first quarter of 2021, including: Maywood, Ill.-based Roy Strom Company; Oregon, Ill.-based Big John; and Woodstock, Ill.-based Crown Restrooms/Arrow Septic and Sewer.
Ace’s 1,500 standard and ADA-compliant units, handwashing stations and special event trailers will complement LRS’ robust inventory of portable restroom equipment in Wisconsin. The acquisition also adds 30 trucks, and Ace’s Janesville facility, located at 4220 N. Newville Road, serving as an important hub for future growth and expansion throughout southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois.
About Lakeshore Recycling Systems
Lakeshore Recycling Systems (LRS) is North America’s seventh-largest privately-held waste and recycling company. For more than 20 years, LRS has specialized in providing comprehensive, fully integrated waste diversion and recycling services for hundreds of thousands of residential and commercial customers in northern Illinois, southern Wisconsin, western Illinois and the Quad Cities region. Diversified and growing exponentially, LRS also offers: affordable roll-off container services, C&D recycling, portable restroom rentals, municipal and commercial street sweeping, mulch distribution, on-site storage and temporary fencing. LRS owns and operates 26 facilities, safely deploys a fleet of fuel-efficient trucks, and thrives on the passion of more than 1,200 full-time employees. The company processes more than 3.2 million tons of waste each year, providing safe, innovative, sustainability-driven services to clean and beautify the cities, neighborhoods and communities it serves. To learn more visit www.LRSrecycles.com.
