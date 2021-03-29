Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
SANTA ROSA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FEMTO’s new Low Noise Balanced Photoreceivers offer differential measurement of optical signals in the wavelength range from 320 nm to 1700 nm (SI or InGaAs) with bandwidths of up to 500 MHz.

The photoreceivers use two photodiodes selected in pairs, which are connected in anti-parallel, and a low-noise transimpedance amplifier in order to detect the differential signal. The HBPR series is characterized by very low input noise (NEP) down to 3.7 pW/√Hz and high common mode rejection (CMRR) of up to 55 dB. Si or InGaAs photodiodes and bandwidths from 100 MHz to 500 MHz are available. The gain adjustable and the bandwidth can be limited to 20 MHz. They have two monitor outputs with 10 MHz bandwidth allow fast, separate acquisition of the individual input signals.

These balanced photoreceivers are part of a full line of Signal Recover Amplifiers from FEMTO with the best performance available. They are also small in size so you can get them close to your work. FEMTO’s signal recovery amplifier products are distributed in North America by Electro Optical Components.

