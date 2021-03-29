International Parenting & Health Institute Provides Globally Accredited Russian Adult & Child Sleep Coach Certification
IPHI is first organization to pioneer a holistic team based no sleep training approach to child sleep challenges that also addresses & supports pregnancy sleep
Our children’s bodies do not need to technically be “trained” to sleep. By nature’s design, human bodies are already programmed to sleep and will do so if we understand how to support the process.”OJAI, CA, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Parenting & Health InstituteTM is pleased to announce it is providing a globally accredited certification program for maternity and child sleep consulting, now also available in Russian.
The study of sleep health, while an emerging field, has managed to elude many - as there is both limited training in the healthcare field and lack of support to help families find the root cause of their sleep challenges. Many programs on the market try to generalize sleep solutions with sleep training methods by collecting data that can often be misleading and does not provide the individualized customized support needed to address this growing concern that is so deeply connected to both managing and maintaining long term health.
Since 2011, the International Parenting & Health Institute™ (IPHI) has been the first organization to pioneer a holistic, no sleep training team-based approach that addresses pregnancy sleep, newborn sleep, child sleep and adult sleep. Rather than choosing a baby-led vs parent-led approach, IPHI supports a team-led approach that addresses and supports everyone’s needs which IPHI feels supports different family cultures best.
“After giving birth, sleep can be a great challenge for the entire household: not just a child issue but also a family issue,” says founder of International Parenting & Health Institute, Mar De Carlo. “When a child is experiencing sleep challenges, the whole family is affected. Often, these families have been sleep-deprived for weeks and sometimes months, which can have negative and traumatic effects even after experiencing a healthy and powerful birth. This is where the Russian IPHI Maternity & Child Sleep Certification Program comes in, which is rooted in the philosophy of the “Holistic Science of Sleep Method,” which I developed.”
With 25 years of experience and training in the health, fitness and coaching, Mar is the first to pioneer a holistic integrative professional training program via IPHI for pregnancy, newborn, child and adult sleep that covers valuable topics not found in average sleep studies. Her program provides graduates the tools to determine the most significant factors that are interfering with the body's natural rhythms and encourages health and lifestyle choices that put the science of sleep into action. Through support and education, awareness for this growing issue is raised and individuals are provided with the tools necessary to help others successfully overcome the most common sleep problems - and to engage them in understanding and learning techniques to improve the overall quality of their sleep.
Through this game-changing program, individuals will:
• Learn to effectively plan, prepare, and learn about supporting a family’s sleep needs and goals
• Work one-on-one with a professional sleep consultant
• Learn preventative measures to address sleep challenges at all stages, from pregnancy to infancy
• Learn about IPHI’s signature sleep optimization methods
• And so much more!
The representative and instructor for the IPHI’s Maternity & Child Sleep Consultant Russian Program is Ekaterina Turkina. She is a successful graduate and master trainer of IPHI. Ekaterina is a speaker at the XI All Russian Scientific and Practice Conference, "Modern Problems of Somnology," with her work having been featured in "MK", and influential Russian newspaper.
The IPHI Maternity & Child Sleep Consultant Certification Program is currently available in Russian, Japanese, English, Spanish, Portuguese, Chinese, Turkish, French and Korean. Due to high demand, the Integrative Adult Sleep Coach Program will be offered in Russian as well.
Anyone interested in learning more about the IPHI Russian Maternity & Child Sleep Consultant Certification Program Sleep Coach Certification Program can visit https://parentinghealthinstitute.com/maternity-sleep-russian/. To learn more about IPHI and its’ other programs visit https://parentinghealthinstitute.com/ or via email at maternityinstitute@gmail.com.
About IPHI
The International Parenting & Health Institute™ (IPHI) is the first educational organization to offer an online professional training program that provides holistic team based approaches, integrative tools and solutions for adult, pregnancy and child sleep. The organization has been at the forefront of parenting and health education, offering integrative, holistic, cutting-edge training and preparation through an online learning format since 2009. IPHI has over 3,000 graduates and 20 instructors and is currently represented in 46 countries and in 10 different languages, including English, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Turkish, Russian, Chinese, Japanese, German, and Korean.
