Arrest Made in an Attempt to Commit Robbery While Armed Offense: 200 Block of G Street, Southwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announced an arrest has been made in an Attempt to Commit Robbery While Armed offense that occurred on Sunday, March 28, 2021, in the 200 block of G Street, Southwest.

At approximately 12:03 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished what appeared to be a handgun and attempted to take the victim’s property. The suspect failed to take property and was apprehended by responding officers. Further investigation revealed the suspect was armed with a replica handgun.

On Sunday, March 28, 2021, a 16 year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged wth Attempt to Commit Robbery While Armed.