Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 652 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 217,214 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in an Attempt to Commit Robbery While Armed Offense: 200 Block of G Street, Southwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announced an arrest has been made in an Attempt to Commit Robbery While Armed offense that occurred on Sunday, March 28, 2021, in the 200 block of G Street, Southwest.

 

At approximately 12:03 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished what appeared to be a handgun and attempted to take the victim’s property. The suspect failed to take property and was apprehended by responding officers. Further investigation revealed the suspect was armed with a replica handgun.

 

On Sunday, March 28, 2021, a 16 year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged wth Attempt to Commit Robbery While Armed.

You just read:

Arrest Made in an Attempt to Commit Robbery While Armed Offense: 200 Block of G Street, Southwest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.