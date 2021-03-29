Douglas County Young Adult Court Celebrates Graduation

The Douglas County Young Adult Court celebrated graduation in Omaha on March 24, 2021, at the Criminal Justice Center in Omaha. For the graduates Jada, Miguel, Jaylen, and Carson, the ceremony marks the completion of an intensive program of comprehensive mental health treatment, intensive community supervision, and full accountability. Judge Shelly Stratman presided over the event.

Young Adult Court is a judicially supervised program that provides a sentencing alternative for youthful offenders up to age 25, charged with a felony offense, and required to participate in a program of selective assessment and rehabilitative services administered by multidisciplinary agencies. The Young Adult Court’s critical aspects are community supervision, substance use treatment, mental health assistance, education, employment, and frequent drug testing. This 18 to 24-month program aims to stabilize participant’s lives by providing tools for success, thus reducing recidivism.

Young Adult Drug Court is an alternate route through the criminal justice system designed to reduce recidivism and substance use among individuals with substance use disorders. The court’s goal is to protect public safety and increase the participant’s likelihood of successful rehabilitation by utilizing validated risk and need assessments, early and individualized behavioral health treatment, frequent and random chemical testing, incentives, sanctions, and other rehabilitative and ancillary services.

Damon Strong, Interim Drug Court Coordinator, 402-616-4416