Tallahassee Senior Center Recognized as PSC Helping Hand

TALLAHASSEE — During March’s 2021 National Consumer Protection Week, the Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) partnered with the Tallahassee Senior Center to help distribute consumer information to the Center’s six Leon County communities. Their leadership in helping the PSC raise public awareness about the Lifeline Assistance telephone and broadband discount program and scams affecting Florida seniors earned them this quarter’s PSC Helping Hand. “We appreciate the Tallahassee Senior Center’s dedication and willingness to find creative ways during the pandemic to share the PSC’s consumer information with their clients,” said PSC Chairman Gary Clark. “They are a valued partner in helping us reach and educate consumers on discounted telephone service, ways to recognize potential scams, and tips on conservation to save money on utility bills.” Each quarter, the PSC highlights a partner agency or organization whose clients are eligible for the federal Lifeline Program and/or need help reducing energy and water bills. Through these PSC Helping Hand partnerships, the Commission shares vital information to help consumers better manage their resources to meet their monthly bills and avoid falling for utility-related scams. “Although our locations have been closed for many months during the pandemic, we’ve made it a priority to stay in touch with our seniors and find ways to meet their needs,” said Susan P. Davis, Leon County Senior Outreach Coordinator. “We appreciate being named a PSC Helping Hand and always enjoy working with their staff to assist our clients and help them stay informed on utility services and news that may benefit them.” Look for all the PSC Helping Hand outreach partner recognitions on the PSC’s homepage, www.floridapsc.com, under Hot Topics. The Tallahassee Senior Center and Foundation The Tallahassee Senior Center is operated and maintained by the City of Tallahassee's Parks, Recreation and Neighborhood Affairs Department. For more information on the Center’s wide variety of programs, classes and events, call 850-891-4000, or visit the City's website: https://talgov.com/seniors/seniorservices.aspx. For additional information, visit www.floridapsc.com. Follow the PSC on Twitter, @floridapsc.