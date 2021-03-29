Giving Back to Those Who Serve Our Community
The Epic Waters Crew wants to spread their appreciation for our Epic Heroes!GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Calling all First Responders, Healthcare Workers, Teachers and Veterans! Beginning April 1st, 2021, Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark will be offering an exclusive discount to all the Epic Heroes out there - 15% off your regularly priced daily admission ticket!
“Our Epic Crew is excited to recognize everyone who continues to place the needs of others above their own,” said Michael Hays, General Manager at Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark. “We want to give back to each and every First Responder, Healthcare Worker, Teacher and Veteran to thank them for everything they do for our communities.”
Epic Waters wants the community to celebrate together, showing appreciation, and support with this EPIC discount! With the presentation of an official ID, these Heroes will receive a 15% discount on their admission tickets, and 100% of the Epic Adventure to enjoy!
Our Epic Waters Crew is excited to greet all of our community heroes with this amazing deal beginning April 1st! Bring the whole family and soak up some rays at Epic Waters, the largest indoor waterpark in North Texas. Support all of those who dedicate their lives to us daily and pack in a full day of thrills inside our 80,000 square foot summer paradise!
For more information regarding this deal and to purchase your ticket today, visit www.epicwatersgp.com.
About Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark:
Can you say OPEN and TOASTY ALL YEAR!? Situated west of Highway 161 near the Dallas County - Tarrant County border, Epic Waters is a mega indoor attraction, with over 80,000 square feet of 85 DEGREE water park. As the largest indoor waterpark in Northern Texas, we’ve been described as a cruise ship on land!
Covered by an enormous retractable roof, we experience summer year-round, the water is ALWAYS heated and the environment is perfect for all ages. Amenities are resort-style and whether you want a cabana for a family day or a private room for a group event, Epic Waters is your year-round destination! FlowRider surfing simulator, 4,000 square foot arcade, a cafe, full-service bar, children's water playground, cabanas, 12 waterslides, and the longest indoor action river in Texas, Epic Waters truly has it all. Located near family-friendly restaurants, and comfortable lodging you can make Epic Waters a destination experience!
Epic Waters is operated by American Resort Management, Inc., an award-winning hospitality management company. You can expect nationally recognized customer service, state of the art attractions, and a focus on your comfort. Since opening in January 2018 Epic Waters has been shattering glass ceilings (rhetorically, of course, their ceiling is in mint condition) within the industry. Epic Waters has provided service to people from all 50 states and 11 different countries! Receiving the “Leading Edge” and “Wave Review'' Awards in 2018 from none other than the World Waterpark Association! We continued in 2019 cinching “Best of Big D” from D Magazine, and “Best of Aquatics” from Aquatics International Magazine. We weren’t done yet, and have been named by Travel Channel as one of the “8 of the most incredible indoor water parks” and USA Today’s “10 Best Dallas Waterparks” In 2021, we are keeping the streak alive by hosting the National and World Flowboarding Championships.
Epic Waters is a headline destination in an area known as EpicCentral Grand Prairie, a 172-acre recreation and entertainment development owned by the City of Grand Prairie. Other destinations at EpicCentral includes: The Summit, an award-winning, country club-style recreation facility for active adults age 50+; GrandLawn Amphitheater, an open-air concert space that opened in August of 2018; The Epic, a 120,000 square-foot recreation facility that opened in November of 2018; and PlayGrand Adventures, a phased-development, ADA-accessible playground that opened in January of 2020. Wrapped around all of these walkable destinations are expansive green spaces, lakes, and a paved walking trail.
Keep up to date on all things Epic Waters! Follow our social media pages for Epic news, deals and updates. For more information and to purchase tickets now, visit our website www.epicwatersgp.com.
Caitlyn Blacker
Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark
+1 9723373132
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter