Novela Neurotech Joins Sofie’s Journey in a Strategic Partnership to Promote Epilepsy Awareness

Novela Neurotech announces a strategic partnership with Sofie’s Journey to promote epilepsy awareness and access to cutting-edge epilepsy care solutions.

ALAMEDA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Novela Neurotech, a digital healthcare company specializing in personalized remote care for epilepsy and other neurological conditions, announces a strategic partnership with Sofie’s Journey to promote epilepsy awareness and access to cutting-edge epilepsy care solutions.

Epilepsy is one of the most common neurological conditions, affecting 1 in 26 people in the United States. Despite its prevalence and impact on a family’s lifestyle, the disorder—characterized by repeated seizures—is not well understood by the general public.

As the creator of nEureka®, an all-in-one epilepsy remote-care solution, Novela Neurotech has been on the forefront of championing epilepsy awareness, while fashioning products that provide a sense of freedom to people with epilepsy and give their families peace of mind.

“By partnering with Sofie’s Journey, we can help connect people with epilepsy to cutting-edge remote care, empowering people with epilepsy and clinicians to collaborate and improve health outcomes,” says President of Novela Neurotech, Dr. Aiman Abdel-Malek.

Sofie’s Journey is a non-profit organization started by Brad and Candy Levy, in honor of their daughter, Sofie, who was diagnosed with epilepsy at five years old. Sofie, now in college and seizure-free after a successful brain surgery, remembers how there weren’t many support groups available to her growing up. “I feel that Novela is doing a great job helping to spread the word about epilepsy education online...Having people who have truly lived through it—like myself—to advocate alongside them would be extremely beneficial,” she says of the partnership.

Today, Sofie’s Journey has grown into a globally renowned support entity to address unmet needs for people with epilepsy. Every year, the non-profit organizes the world’s largest epilepsy gathering, Epilepsy Awareness Day at Disneyland (EADDL). The EXPO, running November 8–10 in 2021, attracts thousands of people with epilepsy, researchers, medical personnel and other shareholders in the epilepsy community. Novela Neurotech introduced its flagship product, nEureka® for Epilepsy, at last year’s event. Developed under the guidance of epileptologists, caregivers, and people with epilepsy, the nEureka® system leverages everyday smart wearables in an all-in-one epilepsy monitoring system to bring back freedom and peace of mind to families with epilepsy.

Novela’s support for the epilepsy community is warmly welcomed by Brad Levy. "We have always pursued the nation’s top epilepsy professionals," he says. While Novela stood out with a novel concept for remote epilepsy care, Brad particularly appreciates the company’s drive to create solutions that truly answer currently unmet needs of the epilepsy community. “Their will to progress and achieve more for the patients is exactly the type of team that we chase after to bring to our annual EXPO,” he says.

To Ray Iskander, CEO of Novela Neurotech, the partnership with Sofie’s Journey and participation at EADDL aligns with the company’s patient-centric approach. “It is an honor to work with Brad, Candy, and Sofie to help improve the lives of those with epilepsy and that of their loved ones,” he says.

Brad shares the sentiment: “[Novela’s] product and service will make a huge impact on families living with epilepsy.”



About nEureka® for Epilepsy

nEureka® is a patient-first, data-centric digital healthcare platform, enabling personalized, efficient and accessible remote care for epilepsy & other chronic neurological conditions. nEureka® uses smart wearables to seamlessly connect patients with their clinicians and caregivers, resulting in continuous care that empowers people to take control of their own health and improve outcomes. nEureka® provides patients with the independent lifestyle they seek, their loved ones with peace of mind, and their medical providers with actionable data that provides easier, faster, and more accurate diagnostics.

About Novela Neurotech

Novela Neurotech is a digital healthcare company enabling personalized remote care for chronic neurological conditions. Headquartered in California as an FDA-Registered Facility, Novela is leading the transformation of neurological healthcare by working closely with premier medical institutions in the US and Canada, as well as major neurological patient advocacy groups to create solutions that empower people and meet their needs for an independent lifestyle. For more information, visit novelaneuro.com and follow @NovelaNeurotech

About EADDL and Sofie’s Journey

Sofie’s Journey is a non-profit organization started by Brad and Candy Levy, in honor of their daughter, Sofie, who was diagnosed with epilepsy at five years old. The Levy family founded Sofie’s Journey to foster their mission of spreading awareness for epilepsy. Follow Sofie on Instagram @knock_out_epilepsy

EADDL is organized by Sofie’s Journey and is the world’s largest epilepsy education and awareness expo. For more information, visit epilepsyawarenessday.org