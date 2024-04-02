Neureka® and Cove Neurosciences Inc. Present Insights from Personalized Seizure Forecasting at AI in Epilepsy Conference

We are proud of our ongoing collaboration with Neureka to derive evidence-based results that can form the basis of new technologies for seizure forecasting and improved care.” — Dr. Nardin Samuel

PARK CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an exciting development at the forefront of artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare, Neureka®, in collaboration with Cove Neurosciences Inc., is set to present their innovative research at the upcoming 2nd International Conference on Artificial Intelligence in Epilepsy and Neurological Disorders taking place in Park City, Utah. This presentation marks a significant milestone in their joint effort to revolutionize the care of epilepsy patients through advanced AI-driven technologies.

Dr. Leif Simmatis, Chief Data Scientist and Director of R&D at Cove Neurosciences Inc., will lead the presentation of the study entitled "Biometric seizure detection using wearable technology, an EMU pilot study and validation using external data". This research showcases the innovative application of wearable technology in biometric seizure detection, highlighting the potential of AI in enhancing diagnostic accuracy and patient outcomes.

“Our groundbreaking real-world study paves the way for concrete advancements in seizure detection and forecasting using AI and wearables. Forecasting seizures would bring patients and caregivers unprecedented peace of mind,” says Ray Iskander, CEO of Neureka. “Our work can empower pharmaceutical companies to develop new, personalized treatments to better prevent seizures before they occur.”

Dr. Nardin Samuel, CEO and Co-Founder of Cove Neurosciences Inc., shares her enthusiasm for the project, stating, "This is an exciting time to be at the intersection of AI and medicine, and at the helm of precision neurology. We are proud of our ongoing collaboration with Neureka to derive evidence-based results that can form the basis of new technologies for seizure forecasting and improved care for this patient population."

The 2nd International Conference on Artificial Intelligence in Epilepsy and Neurological Disorders is renowned for bringing together the brightest minds in the field to discuss the latest advancements and future directions in AI applications within neurology. The participation of Neureka® and Cove Neurosciences Inc. underscores the conference's significance as a platform for showcasing innovative solutions that promise to transform epilepsy care.

The collaboration between Neureka® and Cove Neurosciences Inc. represents a convergence of expertise in wearable technology, neurology, data science, and AI, aiming to create a paradigm shift in epilepsy clinical trials and management. By leveraging their combined platforms, their powerful collaboration is setting new standards in the field, driving forward the development of evidence-based technologies that promise not only to advance seizure forecasting paradigms, but also to pioneer the next generation of AI-enabled precision neurology.



About Neureka®

Neureka® accelerates neurological treatments ‍from bench to bedside & beyond. By combining an ecosystem of compact wearables and nearables with proprietary AI-driven biometrics-analysis algorithms, Neureka® is the only fully integrated biomarker platform for neurology that enables personalized interventions, spanning from clinical trials to ongoing patient support. For more information, visit https://www.neureka.ai/.

About Cove Neurosciences Inc.

Cove Neurosciences Inc. is a leader in the application of network neuroscience to drive precision neuromodulation and improve the understanding of neurological conditions. Their novel AI-enabled software platform and analysis tools are at the cutting edge of brain data science. For more information, visit https://www.coveneuro.com/.