Neureka® Launches miniSPEAC Video Surface Electromyography Monitor (sEMG) Improving Seizure Management and Control

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neureka®, a global leader in AI-driven neurotechnology, is thrilled to announce the launch and commercial availability of the miniSPEAC Video Surface Electromyography (Video sEMG) monitor, allowing at-home and inpatient monitoring for longer periods of time while providing healthcare professionals with real-time alerts and objective data not otherwise available. This groundbreaking device builds upon the success of the lightweight wearable SPEAC® system acquired by Neureka® from Brain Sentinel by integrating optional video technology to enhance seizure detection and management.

"The miniSPEAC Video sEMG system is a game-changer in epilepsy monitoring," said Jörg Hölzing, Neureka® Board Member. "Paired with Neureka’s ecosystem of wearables and nearables and proprietary AI-driven biometrics analysis algorithms, our fully integrated biomarker platform enables personalized interventions, spanning from clinical trials to ongoing patient support.”

The unmet need is clear with people dying or having injuries from unidentified seizures especially during sleep. From an investigation of seizure recognition, 86% of nocturnal seizures may occur without anyone knowing.

Highlighting the device's importance, Dr. John Stern, Professor of Neurology, Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, “The miniSPEAC Video sEMG system provides tonic-clonic seizure detection with very high sensitivity and low false alarm rates and an overall accuracy of 86%. This is especially important for monitoring during sleep when many tonic-clonic seizures are undetected. Improved sleep monitoring not only enhances patient safety but also provides peace of mind for both patients and caregivers."

The SPEAC System is also available to the United States Veterans Health Administration (VHA) through Academy Medical, a Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB).

The miniSPEAC Video sEMG is FDA-cleared for adjunctive seizure monitoring in adults and is designed for use in both home and in-clinic settings. It features ultra-long-term monitoring capabilities, HIPAA-compliant data privacy, and seamless integration with medical records. New enhanced features from Neureka® include AI-driven video analysis, medication management, sleep quality monitoring, and real-time data reporting.

For more information about the miniSPEAC Video sEMG monitor and how it is transforming epilepsy care, visit https://www.neureka.ai/b2b

About Neureka®

Neureka® is accelerating neurological treatments ‍from bench to bedside & beyond. By combining Neureka’s ecosystem of compact wearables and nearables with their proprietary AI-driven biometrics analysis algorithms, Neureka is the only fully integrated biomarker platform for neurology that enables personalized interventions, spanning from clinical trials to ongoing patient support.

