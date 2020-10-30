Novela Neurotech to Present nEureka® for Epilepsy Platform at Epilepsy Awareness Day at Disneyland

nEureka® for Epilepsy: a multi-modal, lifestyle-changing epilepsy remote care solution

nEureka® is a patient-first, data-centric remote monitoring platform, enabling personalized, efficient and accessible care for chronic neurological disorders.

With nEureka®, we would like to add more cheer, hope, and create a reduced-stress lifestyle—what we call the ‘nEureka® Lifestyle’—for people with epilepsy and their loved ones” — Ray Iskander, CEO

ALAMEDA, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Novela Neurotech, a NeuroData company enabling personalized remote care for chronic neurological conditions, will showcase its nEureka® for Epilepsy smartwatch-based platform at the virtual Epilepsy Awareness Day at Disneyland (EADDL), November 2 at 9:30 AM PT.

EADDL is the world’s largest epilepsy awareness and education expo, each year attracting thousands of attendees to Disneyland Resorts. This year, the expo will feature over 100 presentations by the nation's leading epilepsy experts, neurosurgeons and advocates in a virtual format. Novela will be joining the list of presenters to introduce nEureka®, a multi-modal, lifestyle-changing solution for epilepsy management to the epilepsy community.

Epilepsy is one of the most common chronic neurological disorders. Over 3 million people in the U.S. are diagnosed with epilepsy, which is characterized by unpredictable seizures. The current status quo for epilepsy healthcare relies on punctuated clinical visits—often three months apart—which delays critical healthcare decisions for epilepsy management. Roughly 70% of epilepsy cases can be controlled with medication, and medication adherence is a key factor for keeping seizures at bay.

However, current options for tracking seizures and medication, such as paper or digital notes, are antiquated, inaccurate, and often lack critical health information needed for better care. Existing options are also tedious and time-consuming, and their intrusive nature require patients and caregivers to change their daily routines to accommodate seizure and medication tracking. This creates a friction-full lifestyle for people with epilepsy and their loved ones .



nEureka® for Epilepsy: a lifestyle-changing solution

nEureka® for Epilepsy combines everyday smartwatch devices, a cloud data platform and real-time alerts into a powerful all-in-one, multi-modal Epilepsy Remote Care Solution that resolves current pain points.

nEureka® was created under the scientific and clinical guidance of premier epileptologists, and fine-tuned with feedback from people with epilepsy and caregivers. By involving both critical user groups during development, nEureka® is uniquely positioned in meeting the needs of multiple stakeholders. For patients, it’s designed to be comfortable, fashionable and effortlessly functional while providing patients access to unprecedented health data and control over their own health—seamlessly creating the independent lifestyle they seek. For physicians, nEureka® allows anytime access to continuous patient data to improve care. Currently, 90 days or longer can lapse between visits. nEureka® transforms episodic epilepsy care into continuous care, allowing patients and physicians to launch remote visits —anytime, anywhere.

“Disneyland is a magical destination full of cheer and hope. With nEureka®, we would like to add more cheer, hope, and create a reduced-stress lifestyle—what we call the ‘nEureka® Lifestyle’—for people with epilepsy and their loved ones,” says Ray Iskander, CEO of Novela Neurotech.



About nEureka®

nEureka® by Novela Neurotech is a patient-first data-centric remote monitoring platform, enabling personalized, efficient and accessible care for epilepsy & other chronic neurological conditions. nEureka® leverages everyday consumer technology and wearables to connect patients with their clinicians and caregivers resulting in continuous care and significantly reducing disease risks and care costs. For more information, contact shelly.fan@novelaneuro.com.

About EADDL

EADDL is organized by Sofie’s Journey, a nonprofit organization dedicated to epilepsy awareness and education. More here.