Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 647 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 217,208 in the last 365 days.

Saunders Named Highest-Producing Land Broker in the Nation for 2020 Performance

Dean Saunders, ALC, CCIM, RLI 2020 APEX Top Producer Award

Dean Saunders, ALC, CCIM

Image of the APEX 2020 Top Producer Award - Dean Saunders

Logo for SVN | Saunders Ralston Dantzler Real Estate in Lakeland, Florida

APEX Top National Producer Awarded by NAR’s Realtors Land Institute (RLI) for Saunders’ Transactions Totaling More Than $126 Million Last Year

We are proud of Dean and all of our members that were recognized for their accomplishments in 2020, they truly are the crème of the crop when it comes to land real estate professionals.”
— RLI CEO Aubrie Kobernus, MBA, RCE
LAKELAND, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dean Saunders, ALC, CCIM, founder, managing director & senior advisor of SVN | Saunders Ralston Dantzler in Lakeland, FL, received the REALTORS Land Institute (RLI) APEX Awards program’s most coveted and prestigious award, the APEX 2020 Top National Producer.

The award recognizes the applicant with the highest overall qualifying transaction volume across the nation. This is the second time Saunders earned the top honor among national land brokers, winning the award in 2018. The awards program is four years old.

The APEX Awards Program administrators reviewed 2020 sales by RLI-affiliated land agents totaling a combined $3.5 billion in qualifying transaction volume from 140 applicants. Saunders earned the honors based on transactions totaling more than $126 million in 2020.

Saunders was also recognized as an APEX 2020 Top 20 Producer. He received the awards from RLI CEO Aubrie Kobernus, MBA, RCE, as well as The Land Report’s Co-founder Eric O’Keefe on Wednesday, March 17, during RLI’s 2021 Virtual National Land Conference.

“We are proud of Dean and all of our members that were recognized for their accomplishments in 2020,” Kobernus said. “They truly are the crème of the crop when it comes to land real estate professionals.”

Saunders was also recently received other professional recognitions, including:

- For performance in 2020, he was the #2 advisor in SVN® among 1,620 advisors and #1 advisor in Florida among 198 advisors, earning the SVN® Partners Circle award.
- Dean received the 2020 National Association of Realtors (NAR) National Commercial Award for exceptional service and contributions to the industry.
- In 2020, Dean was named to the Florida Trend Florida 500 list for the second year in a row.

[Download a .PDF version of this press release.]

Heather Celoria
SVN | Saunders Ralston Dantzler Real Estate
+1 863-272-7151
email us here

You just read:

Saunders Named Highest-Producing Land Broker in the Nation for 2020 Performance

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Environment, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.