Saunders Named Highest-Producing Land Broker in the Nation for 2020 Performance
APEX Top National Producer Awarded by NAR’s Realtors Land Institute (RLI) for Saunders’ Transactions Totaling More Than $126 Million Last Year
Dean Saunders, ALC, CCIM, founder, managing director & senior advisor of SVN | Saunders Ralston Dantzler in Lakeland, FL, received the REALTORS Land Institute (RLI) APEX Awards program's most coveted and prestigious award, the APEX 2020 Top National Producer.
— RLI CEO Aubrie Kobernus, MBA, RCE
The award recognizes the applicant with the highest overall qualifying transaction volume across the nation. This is the second time Saunders earned the top honor among national land brokers, winning the award in 2018. The awards program is four years old.
The APEX Awards Program administrators reviewed 2020 sales by RLI-affiliated land agents totaling a combined $3.5 billion in qualifying transaction volume from 140 applicants. Saunders earned the honors based on transactions totaling more than $126 million in 2020.
Saunders was also recognized as an APEX 2020 Top 20 Producer. He received the awards from RLI CEO Aubrie Kobernus, MBA, RCE, as well as The Land Report’s Co-founder Eric O’Keefe on Wednesday, March 17, during RLI’s 2021 Virtual National Land Conference.
“We are proud of Dean and all of our members that were recognized for their accomplishments in 2020,” Kobernus said. “They truly are the crème of the crop when it comes to land real estate professionals.”
Saunders was also recently received other professional recognitions, including:
- For performance in 2020, he was the #2 advisor in SVN® among 1,620 advisors and #1 advisor in Florida among 198 advisors, earning the SVN® Partners Circle award.
- Dean received the 2020 National Association of Realtors (NAR) National Commercial Award for exceptional service and contributions to the industry.
- In 2020, Dean was named to the Florida Trend Florida 500 list for the second year in a row.
